KLABIN AUSTRIA GMBH ANNOUNCES EXPIRATION AND RESULTS OF ITS TENDER OFFERS FOR ANY AND ALL OF ITS OUTSTANDING 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024 AND 4.875% NOTES DUE 2027

SÃO PAULO, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Klabin Austria GmbH, a limited liability company (Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung) organized and existing under the laws of Austria (the "Offeror"), announced today the expiration and results of its tender offers to purchase for cash (respectively, the "2024 Notes Tender Offer" and the "2027 Notes Tender Offer," together the "Tender Offers") any and all of its outstanding (i) 5.250% Notes due 2024 (the "2024 Notes," CUSIP / ISIN: (144A) 49835LAA9 / US49835LAA98, (Reg S:) L5828LAA7 / USL5828LAA72) and (ii) 4.875% Notes due 2027 (the "2027 Notes," CUSIP / ISIN: (144A) 49835LAB7 / US49835LAB71, (Reg S): L5828LAB5 / USL5828LAB55, and, together with the 2024 Notes, the "Notes"), in each case guaranteed by Klabin S.A., a corporation (sociedade anônima) organized and existing under the laws of the Federative Republic of Brazil (the "Guarantor").

The Tender Offers expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 25, 2022 (the "Expiration Date").

The Offeror has been advised that, as of the publication of this notice, U.S.$35,963,000 in aggregate principal amount of the 2024 Notes, representing approximately 20.74% of the aggregate outstanding principal amount of the 2024 Notes, and U.S.$234,881,000 in aggregate principal amount of the 2027 Notes, representing approximately 47.89% of the aggregate outstanding principal amount of the 2027 Notes, have been validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) pursuant to the Tender Offers. The Offeror has accepted for purchase all of the Notes that were validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) prior to the publication of this notice. No bonds have been submitted via guaranteed delivery. The Tender Offers are expected to settle on March 30, 2022 (the "Payment Date").

Holders of the 2024 Notes that were validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) prior to the publication of this notice will receive U.S.$1,052.75 for each U.S.$1,000 principal amount of 2024 Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) and accepted for purchase, and holders of the 2027 Notes that were validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) prior to the publication of this notice will receive U.S.$1,034.00 for each U.S.$1,000 principal amount of 2027 Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) and accepted for purchase, plus, in each case, accrued and unpaid interest, if any, on the Notes accepted for purchase from and including the last interest payment date preceding the Payment Date to, but not including, the Payment Date.

The Tender Offers were conducted on the terms, and subject to the conditions, set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated March 21, 2022, and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery (together, the "Offer Documents"). Copies of the Offer Documents are available to holders of Notes from Morrow Sodali Ltd., the information and tender agent for the Tender Offers at +1 203 609 4910 (US), +44 20 4513 6933 (EMEA and LATAM), +852 2319 4130 (APAC), e-mail: klabin@investor.morrowsodali.com, or at the website https://bonds.morrowsodali.com/Klabin.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Itau BBA USA Securities, Inc., and Santander Investment Securities Inc. have been engaged to act as dealer managers (the "Dealer Managers") in connection with the Tender Offers. Questions regarding the Tender Offers may be directed to Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at + 1 (800) 558 3745 (toll free) or + 1 (212) 723 6106 (collect), Itau BBA USA Securities, Inc. at +1 (888) 770-4828 (toll free) or +1 (212) 710-6749 (collect), and Santander Investment Securities Inc. at +1 (855) 404-3636 (toll free) or +1 (212) 940-1442 (collect).

Neither the Offer Documents nor any related documents have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, nor have any such documents been filed with or reviewed by any federal or state securities commission or regulatory authority of any country. No authority has passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the Offer Documents or any related documents, and it is unlawful and may be a criminal offense to make any representation to the contrary.

This announcement is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any Notes. The Tender Offers were made solely by the Offeror pursuant to the Offer Documents. The Tender Offers were not made to, nor has the Offeror accepted tenders of Notes from, holders in any jurisdiction in which the Tender Offers or the acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities or blue sky laws of such jurisdiction.

Klabin Austria GmbH

