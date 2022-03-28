5WPR Named Finalist for Outstanding Agency Practice in The Inaugural PRWeek Healthcare & Pharma Comms Awards

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., is pleased to announce their Health & Wellness PR team has been recognized as a finalist in the Outstanding Agency Practice category for the 2022 PRWeek Healthcare & Pharma Comms awards.

All entries were reviewed and scored by a panel of elite jurors to determine which campaign and agency submissions were the most effective, creative, and inspiring.

"We are extremely proud of our Health & Wellness team and their commitment to hard work and innovation on behalf of their clients, especially throughout these past few volatile and challenging years," said 5WPR CEO, Dara Busch. "The health industry is among the most competitive and fast-paced. Being named a finalist is an incredible accomplishment, and we look forward to celebrating the team's continued growth and success."

As one of the agency's fastest-growing sectors, 5WPR's Health & Wellness Practice has displayed a knack for identifying and fearlessly taking advantage of trending areas and emerging industries including the CBD industry, parenting and health technology. The practice offers their clients integrated campaigns including media relations, thought leadership, executive profiling, product placement, digital marketing, and influencer partnerships. Through key industry relationships with influencers, bloggers, and celebrities and of course, media; the team executes full-service campaigns that ensure maximum coverage for their clients.

The inaugural PRWeek Healthcare & Pharma Comms Awards showcases and celebrates the best campaigns, projects, agencies, in-house teams and individuals across the fast-growing healthcare and pharmaceutical PR sectors. Winners will be announced during a reception in New York City on May 10.

