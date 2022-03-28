Excelligence Learning Corporation's Connecticut operations named a 'Best Place to Work' for 2022

Employees awarded the highest scores on the work they do, being treated with respect, the company's products, and the people with whom they work

SHELTON, Conn., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Excelligence Learning Corporation ("Excelligence") announced that its Shelton subsidiary, Really Good Stuff, was named a 2022 Best Place to Work in Connecticut by the Hartford Business Journal. This prestigious award honors companies who rank highest in employee satisfaction, as determined by a survey administered annually by the Best Companies Group to over 1 million participants across more than 10,000 companies nationwide.

"We are so grateful to be recognized in this list. It's an incredible testament to our people and their dedication, especially during a very challenging environment these past two years. I'm extremely proud of our team and would like to thank everyone for their relentless drive to make Excelligence a great place for a thriving career," said Anupam Martins, CEO of Excelligence's Educational Solutions division.

Among the top areas that Excelligence employees highlighted were:

I like the type of work that I do

My supervisor treats me with respect

I would recommend this organization's products/services to a friend

I like the people I work with at this organization

I am willing to give extra effort to help this organization succeed

Eric Reiter, Executive Chairman of Excelligence added, "As employees across the country reconsider what they want and need to excel at work, it's critical that we ask the tough questions to shape better experiences and make Excelligence a first-choice company for their career. We're proud to see the results of our hard work, and this award is tangible proof that our employees feel rewarded across our organization."

About Excelligence Learning Corporation

We're Excelligence, one of the world's leading innovative companies providing educational classroom services and solutions to the global early childhood education market. For more than 35 years, educators and parents have relied upon our 20,000+ innovative, high-quality, and grade-appropriate educational products and teaching solutions to make brighter futures for early learners across the globe. Our comprehensive, mission-driven products and services facilitate the social, emotional, cognitive, and physical educational development of young learners to build in each a solid and broad foundation for lifelong learning, well-being, and future success. Excelligence's unparalleled, diversified portfolio of market-leading, award-winning brands leverage cutting-edge technologies, early brain research science, digital-first products, and state-of-the-art fulfillment to deliver industry leading quality, innovation, service, and value to early childhood educators and parents. The company's brands include Discount School Supply®, Colorations®, Really Good Stuff®, Steve Spangler Science®, Children's Factory™, EPI®/Education Products, Inc., Excellerations®, MyPerfectClassroom®, Environments®, FrogStreet, ChildCare Education Institute, and LifeCubby™.

