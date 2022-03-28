Olaplex Partners with Social Impact Commerce Platform ShoppingGives To Enable Philanthropic Giving

At launch, Olaplex is leveraging ShoppingGives' technology to power Women's History Month giving initiatives

CHICAGO, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ShoppingGives , the eCommerce platform that creates purposeful and profitable relationships between brands and nonprofits, today announced at Shoptalk its partnership with OLAPLEX (TICKER: OLPX), one of the largest independent hair care brands in the world with over 100 worldwide patents. OLAPLEX has launched ShoppingGives' donation integrations in its online store beginning with a focus on nonprofits empowering women in honor of Women's History Month. By partnering with ShoppingGives, OLAPLEX is able to directly engage its customers in this philanthropic campaign and future ones, with the flexibility to feature any of 1.8 million nonprofits as recipients of a portion of its sales proceeds.

Olaplex partners with ShoppingGives to support nonprofits (PRNewswire)

Using ShoppingGives' turnkey giving integration, OLAPLEX is featuring 6 impactful nonprofits benefiting women on its website, and customers can select which one they'd like a portion of their purchase revenue to support. The nonprofit beneficiaries of this timely initiative are Women for Women International , Girls Who Code , Step Up , Girls Inc. , Black Girls CODE , and She's the First . Shoppers on Olaplex's website will be able to choose which of these nonprofits they want to support when they add products to their shopping cart, and ShoppingGives will automatically divert a dollar from each sale to make the donation.

"We're proud to bring OLAPLEX into the Giving Economy to enable their charitable giving efforts," said Ronny Sage, CEO, and founder of ShoppingGives. "Their commitment to uplifting women is on full display with their launch giving campaign, and we're excited to partner with them to help move the needle on other timely causes in the future."

OLAPLEX, the brand that singlehandedly created the bond building hair category, levels up their existing sustainability efforts with the launch of this partnership. By limiting the use of secondary packaging, Olaplex has been able to save 57 million gallons of water, prevent 35 million pounds of greenhouse gas emissions, and save 44 thousand trees from being cut down. And now by integrating ShoppingGives' technology, the company activates its support of the nonprofit sector.

"While it's our goal at OLAPLEX to be a brand that delivers products that benefit hair from the inside out with our breakthrough scientifically proven bond-building technology, it's also important to us to empower and uplift others," said JuE Wong, CEO of OLAPLEX. "This Women's History Month, we're excited to partner with ShoppingGives to back the efforts of a curated group of charities that support women and girls around the world."

OLAPLEX joins the fast-growing Giving Economy as ShoppingGives more than quadrupled the number of retail transactions with donations attached in 2021. As the leading social impact commerce platform, ShoppingGives is the turn-key solution for thousands of socially conscious brands to accelerate their growth through digitally-integrated social impact. The ways in which brands and retailers engage consumers in charitable campaigns to address social, environmental, and governance needs is at the forefront of consumers' minds and plays a crucial role in how customers interact with these brands.

About ShoppingGives

ShoppingGives, the leading social impact commerce platform, is the turn-key solution for thousands of socially conscious brands including Coach, Steve Madden, Kenneth Cole, Natori, Dr. Bronner's, TRX Training, Sakara Life, Solstice Sunglasses, Fresh Clean Tees, Blind Barber, and Enso Rings to accelerate their growth through integrated social impact. Our suite of social impact marketing technologies enables a data-driven approach to cause-marketing, empowering brands to create more authentic, higher-converting customer experiences by promoting corporate social responsibility while maintaining cause marketing regulation, enabling donations 1.8M+ 501c(3) nonprofits.

About OLAPLEX

Our humble beginnings started in a California garage, and since 2014, the brand quickly became a global sensation, paving the way for a completely new category of haircare called "bond-building." Today, OLAPLEX is one of the largest independent hair care brands in the world with over 100 worldwide patents. Our exclusive scientifically proven multi-patented technology restores damaged and compromised hair by repairing it from the inside out. Simply put, this first-of-its-kind ingredient works two-fold to protect the hair from damage while simultaneously also being able to re-link the disulfide bonds back together. For all hair types, it provides immediate results to repair the 5 types of damage including chemical services, heat styling, mechanical damage, environmental damage and lifestyle or physiological changes.

