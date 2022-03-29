AUSTIN,Texas, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last month, BeatBox Beverages invited fans to become partial owners of the company boasting the #1 fastest-selling single-serve wine offering in the United States. In under two weeks of launching its second equity crowdfunding campaign, the company surpassed its initial fundraising goal of $2 million from over 350 individual contributors.

BeatBox Beverages (PRNewswire)

BeatBox Beverages Hits WeFunder Milestone, Extends Fundraising Goal to $5M

Setting its sights even higher, the company has adjusted its fundraising goal to $5 million. Co-founder and CEO Justin Fenchel added. "We're thrilled yet again to have an incredibly successful crowdfunding campaign. Our fans' passion is so exciting to see, and we have now extended our raise to up to the maximum allowable of $5m to bring even more of our fans into our journey."

After launching its campaign in February, the company received recognition from Wine & Spirits Daily with a Gold Medal for case sales in 2021. The award recognizes suppliers that have grown by more than 100,000+ case sales in a single year. In 2021, BeatBox grew its sales by over 400,000 cases.

Earlier this month, the company announced the launch of their newest flavor, Juicy Mango, the eighth flavor addition to the Party Punch lineup. A punched-up version of a favorite summertime flavor, Juicy Mango is bursting with fresh fruit flavor and a refreshing blend of sweet and tangy notes. The new flavor will be available in the brand's core 11.1% ABV Party Punch lineup, as well as their new line extension, 6% ABV BeatBox Zero Sugar.

BeatBox has not only expanded their portfolio, they are also growing their territory. The company has its sights set on the North East and will be selling the World's Tastiest Party Punch in New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire, & Maine in the coming months.

"We have one of the most engaged and loyal fanbases I've ever seen with a consumer brand; it's truly unique. In a few short weeks, our fans and consumers rallied behind our crowdfunding campaign to help us reach our $2.37M fundraising goal in record time," said Zech Francis, Vice President of Global Marketing. "Based on the excitement from our online community, we've decided to continue the raise to allow even more of our super fans to invest in BeatBox."

To find out more about the company's fundraising goals and make an investment, please visit https://wefunder.com/beatbox

About BeatBox Beverages

United through a love of music and inspired by the entrepreneurial spirit of Austin, Texas, the founders of BeatBox Beverages set out to create something that could help everyone #PartyBetter. One year later, they made Shark Tank, walking away with the biggest investment the show had made at that time, $1 million from Mark Cuban. Later adding on a team of industry veterans from InBev, MillerCoors, Deep Eddy, and Tito's Handmade Vodka, to name a few – who know how to develop, launch, and quickly grow authentic brands. Boasting a roster of investors including Mark Cuban, Rob Dyrdek as well as DJs Party Favor, Louis The Child, Good Times Ahead, and many others. BeatBox Beverages' reputation is secured as a company that creates products that drive incremental profit in high-growth categories with specific expertise in the Millennial target.

For more information, please visit www.beatboxbeverages.com or check out our LinkedIn .

MEDIA CONTACT- Taylor Foxman, taylor@theindustrycollective.org

(PRNewsfoto/Future Proof) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Future Proof