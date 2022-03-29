CARS.COM RELEASES ITS 2022 'TOP PICKS' FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES

EV Searches Have Doubled on Cars.com Since 2021, Prompting a New EV Buying Guide and "Top Picks" to Help EV-Curious Consumers Find the Electric Car That Fits Their Lifestyle

CHICAGO, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cars.com ™ (NYSE: CARS), the car-shopping marketplace, today reveals its 2022 "Top Picks" for electric vehicles. In conjunction with the company's new EV Buying Guide . Cars.com experts examined the price, range, comfort and features of 30-plus EV models on sale in the first quarter of 2022 to determine the Top Picks for Value, Families, Luxury and Commuters.

Cars.com logo (PRNewsfoto/Cars.com) (PRNewswire)

"We have been sharing news and research on EVs ever since we reviewed our first Nissan Leaf over a decade ago," says Jenni Newman, Cars.com editor-in-chief. "As consumer interest for EVs grows due to rising gas prices and other current events, we know shoppers have questions about what EV options are available, how much they cost, what the ownership experience is like and more. Our 2022 EV Buying Guide and Top Picks help shoppers answer those questions and cut through the noise to find the right EV for their lifestyle."

Cars.com's 2022 Top EV Picks, which can be found in the Cars.com EV Buying Guide, are:

Value — 2022 Volkswagen ID.4: The Volkswagen ID.4 is a compact SUV that offers a lot of electric car for the money. The average starting price for EVs is $60,000 , giving the ID.4 a leg up with a starting price of $41,669 (all prices include destination) and a powerful punch of standard features like LED headlights, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a 10-inch touchscreen navigation system, wireless device charging, Volkswagen's suite of active-safety and driver-assist features, and wireless Apple CarPay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity. New ID.4 owners also get three years of unlimited 30-minute DC fast-charging sessions at Electrify America chargers for no extra cost.

Families — 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5: The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a compact SUV that features an extra-roomy interior, giving parents the flexibility needed to carry all necessary items when traveling short and long distances with children. Starting at $44,895 , the Ioniq 5 comes with a sizable backseat that slides forward and back — providing owners plenty of space in the cargo area — and the top trim level pampers parents with built-in sunshades and a retractable sunshade for its panoramic moonroof. The Ioniq 5's relaxed, composed ride on highways stands out, as many EVs have quirky ride quality, giving it nearly equal footing with many traditional gas-powered family SUVs.

Luxury — 2022 Lucid Air: The first offering from upstart Lucid, the 2022 Air, is simply a next-level EV and a game changer for the market. With a base price of $170,000 , the currently sold-out Air Dream Edition offers a stunning amount of cargo space, a multimedia system that's more responsive and easier to use than Tesla's, styling that's incredibly slippery and still dead sexy, and an interior that rivals luxury-brand benchmarks for opulence and finish. The Air also handles as well as some of the world's most high-powered sports sedans and provides mind-melting acceleration while managing to deliver a quiet, comfortable ride.

Commuters — 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV: With an EPA-estimated 259 miles, the front-wheel-drive four-door Bolt EV hatchback comes in at a starting price of $32,495 and has more than enough range for daily commuting; the longer, higher-riding Bolt EUV SUV provides more backseat legroom, hits an EPA-estimated 247 miles of range and starts at $34,495 . Both Bolts are quick, fun to drive, and compact enough for congested streets and city parking, yet comfortable. While the Bolts are coming off a recent recall, further problems are unlikely for this established model.

See Cars.com's full EV Buying Guide here . For more EV reviews, news and car-buying advice, visit Cars.com/electric-cars.

