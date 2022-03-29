GOLDEN STATE FOODS APPOINTS HUGUES LABRECQUE AS VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES, GSF AND TRISHA MCROBERTS AS GROUP VICE PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC SOURCING

IRVINE, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden State Foods (GSF), one of the largest diversified suppliers to the foodservice and retail industries, is pleased to announce two recent appointments, including Hugues Labrecque as vice president of sales, GSF and Trisha McRoberts as group vice president, strategic sourcing. Based in Frisco, Texas, Labrecque leads GSF's North American sales and customer strategy across multiple business groups, including Dairy Products and Liquid Products. Conyers, Georgia-based McRoberts designs and implements strategic sourcing strategies for packaging, food ingredients, and indirect spend categories across GSF's North America food manufacturing divisions.

"Hugues brings an extensive background in the QSR industry, including a proven track record of more than 25 years of experience and expertise in sales leadership, supply chain operations and strategy development," said GSF Corporate Senior Vice President and President, Quality Custom Distribution, Ryan Hammer, who also oversees Golden State Foods' expanding sales team. "As we continue to transform our sales organization and support the future growth of our iconic customers, we are confident that Hugues' leadership will make a tremendous impact on our people, customers, teams, and business."

Prior to joining GSF, Labrecque served as the chief customer officer for food service in North America and McDonald's Global account lead for Bonduelle Fresh Americas. He previously spent more than a decade with Cargill in several leadership roles across various areas of the business, including his most recent position as vice president of strategic growth – Cargill McDonald's Business Unit.

Labrecque's earlier career experience includes various operations and commercial roles in the dairy and baking industry in Canada. Originally from Québec, Canada, he earned his master's degree in Business Administration and Management from HEC Montréal and his Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Food Science from Université Laval.

"Trisha is a very talented strategic sourcing leader who has the kind of deep experience in her field that can really help GSF take an even more unified approach to direct and indirect sourcing," said Brian Dick, GSF corporate executive vice president and chief operating officer. "In this newly created role, Trisha leads one centralized strategic sourcing group across multiple business units."

In her previous role as Head of Americas Procurement with McCormick and Company, Inc., McRoberts led end-to-end supply chain solutions, consultant engagements, and the development of capabilities focused on margin-enhancing, strategic growth. Her 12 years at McCormick's Maryland headquarters included leadership positions in procurement and customer integration, in addition to her prior market-based roles in sales, customer logistics, operations, and purchasing.

Before McCormick and Company, McRoberts served in logistics management and national account management roles with U.S. food manufacturing companies. Originally from Kenosha, Wisconsin, she earned her Master of Business Administration, Supply Chain from the University of Arkansas and her Bachelor of Science in Business/Psychology from the University of Evansville in Indiana. McRoberts also holds a graduate certificate in Supply Chain and Information Systems from The Pennsylvania State University.

Golden State Foods (GSF), one of the largest diversified suppliers to the foodservice and retail industries, feeds 1 billion people every day! Headquartered in Irvine, California, the multi-national company is values-based with proven performance in superior quality, innovation, and customer service. Established in 1947, GSF and its family of companies currently service 100+ leading brands (125,000+ restaurants/stores in more than 50 countries) from its 50+ locations on five continents. Its core businesses include: manufacturing of liquid products, protein, produce, dairy/aseptic, and provides custom distribution services. The company employs approximately 6,000 associates and is management-owned and run. Golden State Foods also operates a national non-profit organization, the GSF Foundation.

