Hometown Lenders Continues Rapid Growth with Three New Branches

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. , March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hometown Lenders (HTL) continues to strategically grow with the announcement of three more branches across the U.S. to join its expanding family of mortgage professionals.

A rapidly emerging leader in the national mortgage lending industry, HTL selectively identifies and meticulously reviews established, well-respected mortgage lenders who have earned the trust of families in their respective local communities over time; utilizing this vetting process, HTL decides which existing lenders would be ideal fits to become new branches of Hometown Lenders.

As the latest result, HTL was proud to recently add three new divisions to its burgeoning coast-to-coast team: a branch in Westport, CT, managed by Moshe Niv; a branch in Spokane, WA, managed by Steven Di Lucca; and a branch in Walla Walla, WA, managed by Dustin Brown.

"We're excited to welcome the teams in Washington and Connecticut to our Hometown Lenders family. We emphasize growth not only with volume but also with the right people, and we're pleased to add another partner of the highest caliber who shares Hometown Lenders' core values," said HTL President John Taylor. "With each and every branch we add, HTL's core commitment is reinforced to best serve the local hometowns in which we live and work across the United States. We appreciate the customers that continue to choose Hometown for their mortgage lending needs and look forward to serving them long into the future."

Based in Huntsville, Alabama, HTL now has over 100 branch locations and is doing business in more than 40 states. HTL firmly believes that its key philosophy of the three R's – Recruit the best, Retain our talent, and Remember who got us here – is the foundation of continuing to exceed its lofty goals.

For more information visit www.htlenders.com.

