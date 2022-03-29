Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment Announces Chief Legal Officer

Raymond Lin to oversee and direct all legal and compliance affairs and operations across domestic and international Mohegan properties

UNCASVILLE, Conn., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE), world renowned entertainment and gaming brand today announced the appointment of Raymond Lin as Chief Legal Officer to develop Mohegan's legal and compliance strategy. Lin brings a wide range of valuable experience to this role and will be integral in planning and implementing the broad legal aspects of creating a strong business that holds itself to a higher standard of accountability for financial discipline, disclosure, legal compliance, planning and strategic direction.

"We are pleased to welcome Ray Lin to our executive leadership team to ensure maximum protection of our legal rights and obligations across all of our properties," said Ray Pineault, President and Chief Executive Officer of MGE. "With more than 25 years of experience in the legal field representing both gaming and non-gaming transactions, Ray's leadership and expertise will contribute to MGE's continued growth and success."

In his new role, Lin will report directly to Pineault and will be responsible for advising executive management on legal matters regarding a wide range of commercial transactions, regulatory issues, international and domestic policy-making decisions, and formulating business, operational and legal strategies. He will also lead the legal, compliance and risk management teams to ensure that all current, future and strategic matters support the best interest of all of MGE and the Mohegan Tribe.

Prior to becoming Chief Legal Officer, Lin served as a Partner at Latham & Watkins, LLP. In that role, he served as co-head of the private equity practice group, representing clients in the industry including lenders, developers, owners and operators of gaming properties. Earlier in his career, Lin worked at Davis, Polk & Wardwell and served as a Law Clerk for the Honorable Collins J. Seitz of the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

About Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) is a master developer and operator of premier global integrated entertainment resorts, including Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, Inspire in Incheon, South Korea and Niagara Casinos in Niagara, Canada. MGE is owner, developer, and/or manager of integrated entertainment resorts throughout the United States, including Connecticut, New Jersey, Washington, Pennsylvania, as well as Northern Asia and Niagara Falls, Canada, and Las Vegas, Nevada. MGE is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA. For more information on MGE and our properties, visit www.mohegangaming.com.

