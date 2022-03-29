ORONO, Maine, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Brien Medical is pleased to announce the publication of a key research study validating the performance of its premier product, the ETF, in the prediction of diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs). The study published in the Journal of the American Podiatric Medical Association combined vibration testing via ETF and light touch as tested by the Semmes-Weinstein monofilament in the assessment of DFU risk over a three-year period. The results demonstrated an improved ability to predict ulcers when both tests were combined as opposed to being performed in isolation. These findings align well with current American Diabetes Association guidelines advising the use of at least two neurological screening tests for diagnosing diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN). Improved DPN screening can potentially provide better guidance to medical professionals when choosing preventative strategies aimed at reducing diabetic foot complications including lower extremity amputations.

New Study Shows Electronic Tuning Fork (ETF) Improves Diabetic Ulcer Prediction

Product Background

The ETF is the first in a new generation of point-of-care diagnostic instruments from O'Brien Medical. The ETF transforms the most valuable features of the 128 Hz tuning fork into a modern electronic configuration. The result is a 21st century medical instrument designed to provide standardized neurological screening in a variety of clinical settings.

The accuracy and reproducibility of the device has been enhanced through integration of a timing function. This allows providers to perform standardized timed vibration tests (TVT). The TVT is especially suited to the diagnosis and tracking of diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN). Prompt diagnosis of DPN is critical due to its role as a key precursor leading to foot ulcers, infections and amputations. Armed with the ETF, physicians can more rapidly implement preventative strategies aimed at reducing limb loss.

