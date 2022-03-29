Sharp's Moonsun Park Recognized as NJBIZ Leader in Finance 2022

MONTVALE, N.J., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), announced today that NJBIZ has named Moonsun Park, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance, as an NJBIZ Leader in Finance. The award celebrates New Jersey's financial executives and leaders who contribute to the success of their company, as well as the community. Moonsun's recognition comes on the heels of being named one of the 2021 Best 50 Women in Business in New Jersey by NJBIZ.

Moonsun Park, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance at Sharp Electronics Corporation. (PRNewswire)

For the past 24 years, Moonsun has led many changes and improvements to various financial aspects of the business at Sharp. As the head of accounting, procurement and facilities, she has played a pivotal role in streamlining and automating processes, working closely with her team to ensure that these developments are implemented carefully and run smoothly. Her commitment to Sharp during the COVID-19 pandemic to look for cost-saving opportunities and other efficiencies helped drive Sharp's positive performance. In addition to her dedication to the business, Moonsun is also a prominent member of her community, having participated in several local volunteer initiatives, including Habitat for Humanity, Center for Food Action, Bergen Volunteer Center and Table to Table.

"Moonsun encompasses the characteristics of an influential and passionate leader, so it comes as no surprise to the Sharp family that she has been named as an NJBIZ Leader in Finance," said Jeff Ashida, President of Sharp Electronics Corporation USA. "Her dedicated approach to the Sharp business has helped lead us through some of the most difficult and unexpected situations we've experienced, which in turn has driven business growth. We are proud of Moonsun's commitment to Sharp and look forward to her continued contributions to the success of our company and our community in New Jersey."

The NJBIZ Leaders in Finance Award celebrates New Jersey's financial executives at all levels who contribute to the success of their companies as well as their communities. Honorees were chosen by a panel of independent judges with experience in the financial field. The selections were based on the nominees' involvement in their industries and communities, along with their achievements, energy and innovative ideas.

The list was officially announced on March 23rd on the NJBIZ website and the honoree event will take place in-person on Wednesday, April 27th.

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays, and smart office technologies. Sharp has been named to Fortune magazine's 2020 and 2022 World's Most Admired Company List, ranking the world's most respected and reputable companies. Sharp's headquarters in Montvale, NJ has been named a "Best Places to Work in NJ 2021" by NJBIZ, a leading New Jersey business publication.

