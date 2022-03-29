Skimmer Continues Expansion into Enterprise Market

Skimmer inks deal with Riverbend Sandler, Top 50 Pool Builder and Service Company

AUSTIN, Texas, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skimmer, the global leader in Pool Service Software (SaaS Platform and App), has been selected as the software platform to run the entire service division of Riverbend Sandler. Riverbend Sandler is a Top 50 pool builder and service company servicing over 1,500 pools in North Texas each week. Riverbend recently acquired Pulliam Pools and Claffey Pools and will be servicing those newly acquired pool customers with the Skimmer platform.

Skimmer brings all of the complex functionality we need to run our business within a simple, intuitive interface...

Bruce Mungiguerra, CEO of Riverbend Sandler, explained his rationale for selecting Skimmer: "Skimmer brings all of the complex functionality we need to run our business within a simple, intuitive interface that is very easy for our existing and future employees to learn, especially our pool technicians. Moreover, we needed a partner that was committed to meeting our ambitious growth plans. The investment Skimmer continues to make in its team and platform gave us the confidence they are the right technology solution as we continue to expand."

Marcos Valdez, Riverbend Sandler's VP of Service & Maintenance explained, "The utilization of Skimmer into our weekly maintenance service allows us to optimize our routes to a more efficient level than ever before. We are now able to deliver our same high quality of services with fewer time and resources. Also, the auto notification to the customer of their maintenance, adds to the consistent effort of innovation we aspire to in order to create a better customer experience."

Skimmer is attracting many large pool service and repair companies to adopt its platform. Kevin Embree, Skimmer's Chief Marketing Officer explained, "Having attended and exhibited at nine trade shows in the past few months, it is clear that large pool service and repair companies are searching for ways to reduce costs, optimize and scale their businesses, as well as attract, train, manage, and retain professional pool techs. The industry norms are changing rapidly, and the larger players in the industry are working hard to stay ahead of the curve. Skimmer provides an immediate ROI and is the logical solution".

About Skimmer

Skimmer's category-defining Pool Service Software Platform has helped over 3,300 pool service and repair businesses engage efficiently and professionally with over 940,000 pool and spa owners. The SaaS platform provides pool service and repair businesses of all sizes access to features that simplify work orders, route optimization, pool tech management, billing and invoicing, customer communication, and payments. Everything you need to run your pool service business, all in one app.™ Learn more at getskimmer.com

