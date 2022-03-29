Sony Music Publishing Partners with Girls Make Beats for Songwriting & Composing Workshop

Collaboration launches Sony Music Group's 2nd annual Beyond The Instrument program

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Music Publishing ("SMP") today announced it has partnered with non-profit organization Girls Make Beats ("GMB") to host a songwriting and composing workshop for young girls in music. The collaboration marks the launch of Sony Music Group's second annual Beyond The Instrument program, an ongoing initiative designed to develop the next generation of music industry leaders.

With the support of SMP songwriters Crystal Nicole, Caroline Ailin, and Sarah Aarons, as well as Bleeding Fingers Music composers Laurentia Editha, Adam Lukas, Christian Lundberg, Anze Rozman, Kara Talve, and Denise Santos, 15 students – enrolled in GMB – worked together to create an original song and video score about women empowerment.

The experience, which was held on March 26 at Bleeding Fingers Music in Santa Monica, provided students with resources and exposure to music professionals across the industry. The workshop is part of a series of composition programs that aim to empower the next generation of songwriters, composers, producers, DJs, and audio engineers.

Tiffany Miranda, President and Founder, Girls Make Beats said, "Songwriting and composing are viable career pathways that have traditionally been male dominated fields. We are both honored and excited to have our girls mentored by the inspiring industry professionals at Sony Music Publishing and Bleeding Fingers to create a pipeline for the next generation of music makers."

Towalame Austin, Executive Vice President, Philanthropy and Social Impact, Sony Music Group said, "We're thrilled to bring back our Beyond the Instrument program – expanded this year to provide exciting opportunities for aspiring songwriters and composers. Working with Girls Make Beats gives SMG the opportunity to further its commitment to inspire and prepare future music leaders – through the creative lens of our very own songwriters."

Russell Emanuel, President & CEO, Sony Production Music said, "The young talent behind the Girls Make Beats program is exceptional and working with them is a rare privilege. It's exhilarating to feel the raw energy and talent these girls bring to the table. The results speak for themselves."



For Sony Music Group, Girls Make Beats and Bleeding Fingers Music, the health and safety of all students, staff, volunteers, songwriters and composers were of the highest importance. All participants followed CDC guidelines, wore masks and remained diligent throughout the duration of the event.

