Dr. Edward Fry is New American College of Cardiology President

WASHINGTON, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edward T. A. Fry, MD, FACC, today begins his one-year term as president of the American College of Cardiology, a nonprofit cardiovascular medical society representing over 54,000 cardiologist and cardiovascular care team members around the world.

"I am looking forward to learning from and working with ACC's members as they lead transformational cardiovascular care to improve heart health and close gaps in access, value, experience, wellness and equity," Fry said.

Fry has been an ACC member for almost 30 years, during which time he's been involved in leadership roles on both the national level and at the Indiana state level. He most recently served as vice-president of the ACC and previously served as president and governor of ACC's Indiana Chapter, on the ACC Board of Trustees and MedAxiom's Board of Managers. He has held positions on several ACC committees, councils, and task forces, including the Nominating Committee, Interventional Section Leadership Council, and Board of Trustees Task Force on Clinician Well-Being.

Fry is an interventional and general cardiologist at Ascension Indiana St. Vincent Heart Center in Indianapolis and chair of the Ascension National Cardiovascular Service Line. He helped launch Navion Healthcare Solutions, a data quality management software company owned by Ascension, where he previously served as board chair.

Originally from Ireland, Fry moved to Downers Grove, Illinois, when he was almost 7 years old. After completing his undergraduate degree at Grinnell College in Grinnell, Iowa, Fry moved to St. Louis to attend medical school at Washington University School of Medicine.

He completed his residency in internal medicine and fellowship in general cardiology at Washington University/Barnes-Jewish Hospital as well as completing a two-year cardiovascular research fellowship focused on pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics of native and genetically modified plasminogen activators. After fellowship, he remained at Washington University as assistant professor and medical director of the cardiac transplant program before moving to Indianapolis in 1991 to complete an interventional cardiology fellowship at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital – Indianapolis.

Other new ACC officers for 2022-2023 are Vice President B. Hadley Wilson, MD, FACC; Board of Trustees members Pamela Bowe Morris, MD, FACC, and Ed W. Childs, MD, FACS; Membership Committee Chair Joseph Edward Marine, MD, MBA, FACC; Board of Governors Chair Malissa Wood, MD, FACC, and Board of Governors Chair-Elect Nicole Lohr, MD, PhD, FACC.

