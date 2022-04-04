Norfolk Southern appoints Floyd Hudson Vice President Transportation

ATLANTA, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) announced today it has appointed Floyd Hudson as Vice President Transportation. Hudson was previously General Manager of the company's Southern Region. He succeeds Hunt Cary, who is departing the company.

"Floyd has been a leader in our work to implement precision scheduled railroading (PSR) and achieve continuous improvement in our operating ratio. He has played a central role in the flawless execution of our PSR-based TOP21 operating plan, including the conversion of hump yards, consolidating and reorganizing operating divisions, and modernizing field processes," said Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Cindy Sanborn. "Just as important as his operational experience, Floyd achieves results the right way. He is a collaborative and inclusive leader, with a record of building strong teams and mentoring colleagues."

Sanborn said that Hudson and Paul Duncan, the company's new Vice President Network Planning and Operations, will make a powerful Operations leadership combination along with veteran Norfolk Southern executives Vice President Engineering Ed Boyle and Vice President Advanced Train Control Tom Schnautz.

"Floyd has a deep understanding of our network, extensive Operations leadership experience, and an excellent enterprise perspective on the business as a whole," said Sanborn.

Hudson joined Norfolk Southern as a Management Trainee in 2004 and progressed through Operations field leadership roles of increasing responsibility in several locations across the Norfolk Southern network. He has led both the Southern and Northern regions and spent a year on a rotational assignment as Chief of Staff to Chairman and CEO Jim Squires.

Hudson is a graduate of North Carolina Central University, where he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. He also completed the executive development program at the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business.

