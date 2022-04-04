SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. - PLSE

NEW YORK, April 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. ("Pulse" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PLSE). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Pulse and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 8, 2022, Pulse issued a press release "announc[ing] an update to its recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) submission to add the specific indication for treatment of sebaceous hyperplasia to expand the CellFX System's current labeling." Specifically, Pulse advised that following its submission of " a 510(k) in December 2021 to add the treatment of sebaceous hyperplasia to the CellFX System's indications for use in the United States", " [o]n February 5, 2022, the Company received an Additional Information ("AI") letter from the FDA", in which "the FDA stated it did not believe the Company provided sufficient clinical evidence at this time to support the expanded indication for use, and that the Company had not met the primary endpoints of the sebaceous hyperplasia FDA-approved IDE study."

On this news, Pulse's stock price fell $3.74 per share, or 34.44%, to close at $7.12 per share on February 8, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

