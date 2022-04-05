AKASA Lands Spot on the Forbes America's Best Startup Employers 2022 List

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AKASA™, the leading developer of AI for healthcare operations, has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers in 2022. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

"We're thrilled to be recognized by Forbes as one of the best startup employers," said Malinka Walaliyadde , co-founder and CEO of AKASA. "We've cultivated a culture that is inclusive, collaborative and respectful, and challenges each other to be bold. Our employees directly reflect these values and make our mission of building the future of healthcare with AI possible."

America's Best Startup Employers were selected based on an innovative methodology evaluating employer excellence in three ways:

Employee Satisfaction: extensive research was conducted on 'Average Length of Employment' and 'Online Employer Reviews'.

Employer Reputation: company-specific information was algorithmically extracted from social media channels such as news sites, micro-blogs, blogs and social networks.

Company Growth: comprehensive evaluations of 'Website Traffic', 'Headcount Growth Rates', and 'Industry-Referenced Job Openings'.

To be considered for the ranking, employers need to have a headquarters in the US, and founded between 2012 and 2019. The final list recognizes the top 500 companies based on over 8 million data points.

AKASA has a work-from-anywhere attitude and we are hiring. Step into the future of healthcare with AKASA. Learn more at www.AKASA.com/careers.

About AKASA

AKASA is the leading developer of AI for healthcare operations. AKASA scales human intelligence with leading-edge AI and ML securely trained on customer data to learn unique systems, continuously adapt to changing environments, and deliver comprehensive automation and analytics for complex workflows. The result is a seamlessly integrated, customized solution that reduces operating costs, frees up staff to do the work they love, and helps health systems allocate resources to where they matter most.

