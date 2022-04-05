ATIF Holdings Announces Launch of "ATIF Bossman" NFT Collection on OpenSea, the Largest NFT Marketplace in the World

Showcase of ATIF's NFT Service Division, NFTDPO

IRVINE, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF, the "Company," "ATIF" or "We"), a holding company providing business and financial consulting services in Asia and North America, today announced that it has launched the first internally developed NFT collection, "ATIF Bossman," based on the likeness of ATIF's President, Chairman of the Board, and CEO, Mr. Jun Liu. All proceeds from the NFT sale will be donated to charity.

Today's launch aims to demonstrate the capabilities of ATIF's new NFT service division, NFTDPO. ATIF has established a business and technical cooperation with OpenSea, the largest NFT Marketplace in the world and where an estimated 250,000 people trade NFTs each month, to issue NFT collections that NFTDPO develops on behalf of creators.

Jun Liu, President, Chairman of the Board, and CEO of ATIF commented, "The NFT market presents an attractive new opportunity for ATIF to leverage our technology advantages and abilities to showcase our development in NFTs, with our first 2000 piece NFT collection now available on OpenSea. According to data from Chainalysis, nearly $41 billion worth of cryptocurrencies was spent on the NFT marketplaces in 2021, yet more than 70% of Americans don't know what an NFT is. According to Finder, the top five countries with the biggest NFT adoption are in Asia. At ATIF, we are building the third generation of the internet-a group of technologies that includes decentralized finance, blockchains, tokens, and NFTs."

"While marketplaces are asset-heavy and capital intensive, our consulting services to creators allow ATIF to participate in the NFT marketplace by facilitating the NFT creation process from the initial concept through their development and listing on a marketplace. Depending on the size of the collection, we will earn up-front fees, with the option for a percentage of the proceeds from a launched NFT collection. For creators, they will have the opportunity to enhance their brand, increase awareness, and generate revenue by leveraging their audience and brand concepts."

"The ATIF Bossman NFT series was minted based on my likeness in various outfits and accessories to demonstrate the extensive creative palette that NFTDPO offers. The artwork was designed by our internal ATIF Web3 team. All of the proceeds from the sale of the ATIF Bossman NFTs will be donated to charity."

"While most large companies are still learning about Web 3.0 and the metaverse, ATIF aims to be the gateway to helping companies of all sizes showcase themselves and gain exposure to a worldwide audience. We look forward to furthering developments of our NFTDPO division to continue delivering value to our shareholders," concluded Mr. Liu.

About ATIF Holdings Limited

ATIF Holdings Limited ("ATIF") is a holding group with business consulting, asset management and investment business with business centers located in Los Angeles, California, Hong Kong, and Shenzhen, China. ATIF mainly provides IPO Advisory Services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia and North America. ATIF has advised several enterprises in China in their plans to become publicly listed in the U.S. ATIF was awarded the "Top 10 Best Listed Companies 2019" from the "Golden Bauhinia Award", the highest award in Hong Kong's financial and securities industry. For more information, please visit https://ir.atifchina.com/ .

To learn more about IPOEX, our financial services platform, please visit: https://www.ipoex.com/

For more information about NFTDPO, our NFT service division, please visit https://nftdpo.com/.

