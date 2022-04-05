DAYTON SUPERIOR ACQUIRES KODI KLIP, LLC., EXPANDS REBAR CONNECTION SOLUTIONS PORTFOLIO

DAYTON, Ohio, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dayton Superior, the leading provider of highly-engineered accessories, chemicals and forming solutions within the concrete industry is announcing their acquisition of Kodi Klip, LLC, manufacturer of the Kodi Klip Rebar Connection System, from managing partner LoJac Holdings Corporation, Inc.

"The purchase of Kodi Klip, LLC, further expands Dayton Superior's presence in the rebar connection market and is well-aligned with our commitment to deliver innovative, highly-engineered product solutions to the concrete construction industry," said Mark Carpenter, Dayton Superior's President and CEO. "The Kodi Klip system unites cutting-edge engineering with forward-thinking safety and labor-saving features that ultimately provide notable cost savings."

Dayton Superior will augment their existing rebar connection product portfolio with the Kodi Klip system. Leveraging the Kodi Klip's patented four-point grip, rebar connections are made more consistent and more stable over traditional hand tied methods. This secure four-way grip holds tight for ease in lifting mats and cages while eliminating racking. Comprised of a non-corrosive polycarbonate resin, the Kodi Klip's engineered versatility works for cross, parallel and vertical connections and form spacers.

Significantly faster than wire-tying, the Kodi Klip's engineered design reduces injury risk and eliminates the need for expensive, higher grade rebar required for welding, making it a leading-edge, yet economical, solution for rebar connections.

The Kodi Klip product line includes 10 Imperial Klip sizes for #3 to #6 rebar, 15 metric Klip sizes for 6mm – 20mm rebar, Imperial and metric Korner Klips, 4 Klipper gun models to accommodate the range of rebar sizes, and 3 unique Klipper gun extension handles.

The integration of both companies will occur over the next six months. The process will include transitioning Kodi Klip into the family of other well-recognized concrete construction industry brands such as Symons®, Accubrace® and Unitex®. At this time, Kodi Klip operations will continue at the company's Lebanon, TN facility, but will transition to Dayton Superior's Dayton, OH headquarters by year end.

ABOUT DAYTON SUPERIOR CORPORATION

Dayton Superior Corporation is the leading provider of highly engineered accessories, chemicals and forming solutions within the concrete construction industry. The company's products are found on many of the world's most prominent civil infrastructure, institutional and commercial construction projects. For more information, visit www.daytonsuperior.com.

