Full Circle Insights Introduces Microsoft Advertising (Bing) and Google Ad Support for Digital Source Tracker

The latest Digital Source Tracker release allows B2B marketers to compare Microsoft Advertising (Bing Ads) and Google Ads costs, complementing current Full Circle funnel metrics and attribution reporting

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Circle Insights today announced that the company's popular Digital Source Tracker (DST) product now connects digital marketing costs from Microsoft Advertising to the client's customer relationship management (CRM) system. This enables digital marketers to see cost information from Microsoft Advertising and/or Google Ads as part of the DST's comprehensive view of the customer journey. The new release expands on the already robust reporting capability of DST for both digital and non-digital marketing attribution and funnel metrics. Taken together, these functionalities allow B2B marketers to track advertising impact on revenue and allocate spend to their most productive campaigns – all right inside the CRM.

Full Circle Insights Logo (PRNewsFoto/Full Circle Insights, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Microsoft Advertising is the second-most-popular advertising network after Google Ads. With Full Circle's integration of Microsoft Advertising into DST, B2B digital marketers can now report on their digital ad costs for Microsoft Search Network, including Bing and partner sites. This offers a richer perspective and clearer view of digital ad spending across multiple ad platforms. It also shows how these ads and costs contribute to digital responses and revenue, which is valuable information for anyone looking to stretch their marketing dollars to the fullest.

Full Circle presents this new information in a way that's easy to access and understand. Digital marketers can now include the cost analysis for their Microsoft Advertising ads in Full Circle reports and dashboards that track items such as cost per lead, cost per marketing qualified lead and more. This functionality is now live with DST users able to set up the Bing integration, update reports and dashboards and take advantage of the new capability immediately.

DST solves a persistent marketing attribution problem B2B marketers encounter: the inability to connect digital marketing touches to leads and opportunities inside the CRM. DST makes those connections visible. As a result, digital marketers can create more accurate marketing attribution models. Now that DST supports Microsoft Advertising and Google Ads, these attribution models are now even more precise.

"Tracking costs across digital ad networks can be tricky, but this new Digital Source Tracker release simplifies it," said Bonnie Crater, President and CEO of Full Circle Insights. "The analysis takes place inside the CRM, so marketers can leverage reporting and dashboard tools that they and their sales colleagues are already familiar with, and also use the Full Circle Engagement, Cost, Effectiveness, and Revenue dashboards to make better decisions."

About Full Circle Insights

Full Circle Insights delivers marketing and sales performance measurement solutions to optimize a company's marketing mix and drive more revenue. The company offers multi-touch attribution, comprehensive funnel metrics and lead management technology. Built 100% on the Salesforce Platform, Full Circle Insights products complement leading marketing automation solutions. Founded by former Salesforce executives, CRM implementation veterans and marketing automation specialists, the Full Circle Insights industry pioneers are seasoned in creating marketing measurement foundations to grow revenue.

Salesforce, Salesforce AppExchange and others are trademarks of salesforce.com, inc. Microsoft, Bing and others are trademarks of Microsoft Corporation.

Media Contact:

Jacquelyn Brazzale

Next PR

jbrazzale@nextpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Full Circle Insights, Inc.