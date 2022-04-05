High Life Farms Launches New Line of BHO Extracts in Michigan

HLF introduces Lift Off BHO Extracts as the newest addition to the company's expanding product portfolio

CHESANING, Mich., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- High Life Farms ("HLF"), a privately held, multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis company with operations in Michigan and California, today announced that Lift Off BHO Extracts, a line of high-quality and flavorful BHO products at an accessible price point, are now available across Michigan dispensaries.

Single-source and strain-specific, Lift Off BHO Extracts are crafted at HLF's state-of-the-art cultivation and extraction facilities through a unique BHO process using cold hydrocarbon extracton with a pre-distilled butane and propane blend. Prior to extraction, HLF distills the butane and propane blend to remove any impurities in the solvents, leaving behind a pure solvent wash.

"We are delighted to finally introduce Lift Off BHO Extracts to consumers across the state of Michigan," said Ben Celani, co-founder of High Life Farms. "Our team has meticulously perfected our unique BHO process utilizing top-of-the-line equipment to create a pure, flavorful product. High Life Farms takes immense pride in our ability to meet our consumers' preferences with high-quality, carefully crafted products offered at a range of price points. We are confident that Michigan cannabis connoisseurs will be thrilled with Lift Off BHO Extracts."

The majority of Lift Off BHO Extracts are live resin and are currently available in 1g and 3.5g sauces in a variety of strains including Grape Pie, Hippie Crasher, Lemon Dosidos, Sundae Driver, Melted Strawberries and more.

For dispensary availability, please visit High Life Farms - MI on Weedmaps .For more information on High Life Farms, please visit https://highlifefarms.com/ .

About High Life Farms

High Life Farms is a national privately held, vertically integrated cannabis company based in Michigan with operations in the world's largest cannabis market: California. High Life Farms' best-in-class portfolio includes cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, in-house brands, brand partnerships, white labeling solutions and ownership stakes in numerous dispensaries. The company believes in the cannabis plant's potential to improve health, wellness, happiness and that everyone should have the right to make choices that improve their personal wellbeing. For more information, visit https://highlifefarms.com/ .



Media Contact:

MATTIO Communications

Juliet Fairbrother

hlf@mattio.com

SOURCE High Life Farms