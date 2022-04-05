MetTel Secures Gold Stevie® Award for Sales & Customer Service

MetTel's Customer Service team and leaders recognized in three categories for their outstanding performance

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MetTel, a digital transformation and communications leader, won three Stevie Awards, including gold for customer service in the 16th Annual Stevie Awards® for Sales & Customer Service. This is the ninth consecutive year MetTel has won Stevies for customer service.

(PRNewswire)

MetTel was presented with a Gold Stevie® for Front-Line Customer Service Professional of the Year - Technology Industries while also earning two additional Stevies for Best Use of Thought Leadership in Customer Service and Woman of the Year in Customer Service.

The Front-Line Customer Service Professional of the Year award, for which MetTel received the highest honor, out-performed companies such as IBM. The award acknowledged an individual in MetTel's Customer Service Department who rose to become the After-Hours Client Experience team lead and drove a composite score of 92 percent across key metrics and stellar client reviews. That individual is Karrington Howard, Customer Experience After-Hours Support.

Another standout Customer Service team member was also recognized for her work in driving significant improvements in service delivery. Wendy Bueno of the Customer Experience (CX) Frontline Support team was selected as the Customer Service Woman of the Year.

In the Thought Leadership in Customer Service category, MetTel was recognized for the transformation of its Customer Experience department, illustrated by double-digit gains in new order processing, contact center response times, client CRM adoption and employee satisfaction over the prior year. Altogether, MetTel has won more than 20 Stevie Awards and American Business Awards for excellence in customer service since 2014.

"Our commitment to excellence in customer service begins with our talented people, who consistently go above and beyond to ensure our customers' needs come first," said Bryan Phelps, Executive Director, Customer Care at MetTel. "To have our team recognized consistently each year by the Stevies is a fantastic achievement, and is at the heart of why our customers trust us so deeply to help manage their business."

More than 2,300 nominations representing 51 countries and organizations of all sizes in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

More than 150 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. The awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, May 11.

About MetTel MetTel is a leader in communications and digital transformation (DX) solutions for enterprise customers. By converging all communications over a proprietary network, MetTel gives enterprises one, unified view and control point for all their communications and advanced network services. MetTel's comprehensive portfolio of customer solutions can boost enterprise productivity, reduces costs and simplifies operations.

Combining customized and managed communication solutions with a powerful platform of cloud-based software, the company's MetTel Portal® enables customers to manage their inventory, usage, spend and repairs from one simple, user friendly interface. For more information visit www.mettel.net, follow us on Twitter (@OneMetTel) and on LinkedIn, or call us directly at 877.963.8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter.™

Media Contact:

Mike Azzi

mazzi@mettel.net

347.420.0957

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MetTel