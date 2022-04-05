Suburban Propane Collaborates with The Guy Fieri Foundation to Feed Over 1200 New Jersey Veterans

Donation to provide hot meals to veterans and VFW Posts in Port Monmouth, NJ & Manville, NJ

as well as food deliveries to veterans shelters

WHIPPANY, N.J., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, collaborated with the Guy Fieri Foundation to prep, cook, and serve over 1200 meals for New Jersey's Veterans community.

Volunteers from Suburban Propane, including President & CEO, Michael Stivala were joined by Guy Fieri and The Guy Fieri Foundation to show appreciation for and to provide handmade meals to veterans onsite as well as to veterans living in shelters throughout the state. This effort took place on Friday, April 1st at VFW Post 2179 in Port Monmouth, NJ and on Saturday, April 2nd at VFW Post 2290 in Manville, NJ.

In addition to volunteers from Suburban Propane and The Guy Fieri Foundation, New Jersey's First Lady Tammy Murphy stopped by to lend a helping hand. Middletown, NJ Mayor Tony Perry also donated his time to serve the attending veterans. Former NFL stars Christian Peter and Rasheed Simmons were also in attendance. This meaningful event is part of Suburban Propane's "SuburbanCares" corporate initiative which supports philanthropic, community-based efforts across the company's 42-state footprint in the United States. Suburban Propane is dedicated to supporting US veterans throughout the year through their "Heroes Hired Here" employment program, Veteran Buddy Program and offerings like a Military Relocation Allowance.

"Throughout our over 90-year history in our home state of New Jersey and beyond, supporting Veterans has been a cornerstone of our mission at Suburban Propane," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson,

Suburban Propane. "We are honored and humbled to serve alongside Guy Fieri and his wonderful foundation staff and volunteers in support of their benevolent efforts using food, cooking and education to uplift and encourage our heroes and community members."

To learn more about Suburban Propane's "SuburbanCares" corporate initiative, please visit https://www.suburbanpropane.com/suburban-propane-experience/suburbancares/ .

Photo Caption: Guy Fieri poses with Suburban Propane President & CEO Michael Stivala at the Guy Fieri Foundation Event on Friday, April 1.

About Suburban Propane

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SPH. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and an investor in low carbon fuel alternatives. The Partnership serves the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 42 states. The Partnership is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing the Partnership's 90+ year legacy, and ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores the Partnership's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares – highlighting the Partnership's continued dedication to giving back to local communities across the Partnership's national footprint and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and developing the next generation of renewable energy.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com .

About the Guy Fieri Foundation

The Guy Fieri Foundation is a non-profit organization that was started in 2011 with a simple idea of teaching the next generation of chefs how to cook. Since then, the foundation has expanded to offer programs that support first responders in disaster locations and celebrate our local heroes, military and veterans. The Guy Fieri Foundation uses food, cooking, and education to nourish, uplift, and encourage our communities. For more information on The Guy Fieri Foundation and its work please visit www.guyfierirfoundation.org.

