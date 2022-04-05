Univar Solutions Joins Collaborative Scholarship Initiative to Enhance Equity, Diversity and Inclusion in Chemical and Ingredient Industry

The Future of STEM Scholars Initiative (FOSSI) provides $40,000 scholarships to graduating high school students planning to major in relevant STEM fields at Historically Black Colleges & Universities

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, today announced its engagement in the Future of STEM Scholars Initiative (FOSSI), the chemical industry's collaborative equity, diversity, and inclusion initiative aimed at creating pathways for more underrepresented groups to enter and succeed in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) careers in the chemical industry.

Univar Solutions Joins Collaborative Scholarship Initiative to Enhance DEI in Chemical and Ingredient Industry

FOSSI is a national scholarship program which provides incoming college freshman $40,000 scholarships and connects them to leadership development, mentoring and internship opportunities at sponsoring companies. FOSSI creates lasting and meaningful relationships between students and sponsors, helping to create a diverse pipeline of future workforce talent. FOSSI has an ambitious goal of supporting 1000 scholars through 2025, at an investment of nearly $50 million dollars.

"FOSSI brings together the industry's collective might to make a significant impact on the future of the chemical industry. We are thrilled to have support from Univar Solutions in this important initiative and look forward to working with their team to create opportunities and pathways for success for these deserving scholars," said Chris Jahn, president & chief executive officer of the American Chemistry Council.

For the class of 2022, Univar Solutions will support a scholar for the full year as well as pledge program support for future years, joining a growing list of organizations who together have raised more than $16 million dollars to support 331 students in future years. Organizations, parents and students interested in learning more about FOSSI sponsorship, application criteria and program initiatives should visit FutureofSTEMScholars.org.

"As a place where people matter, Univar Solutions believes that everyone deserves the chance to make a difference and I couldn't be more pleased to offer our support toward the future leaders of our industry," said David Jukes, president & chief executive officer of Univar Solutions. "FOSSI is a tremendous program that will enable our society to thrive for generations to come as it's our people that make the difference and our purpose that drives us to help keep our communities healthy, fed, clean and safe."

About the Future of STEM Scholars Initiative

Recognizing a lack of diversity throughout the STEM workforce, in November of 2020, the American Chemistry Council (ACC), American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE), Chemours and HBCU Week Foundation partnered to establish the Future of STEM Scholars Initiative (FOSSI). This national industry-wide program seeks to increase the number of underrepresented professionals in the STEM workforce by providing scholarships to students pursuing preferred STEM degrees at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). FOSSI is dedicated to supporting those STEM Scholars who would otherwise not have access to a STEM education by eliminating financial barriers. Sponsored by chemical manufacturers and related industry stakeholders, FOSSI provides scholarship recipients $10,000 per year for four years and connects these students to leadership development, mentoring and internship opportunities at participating companies. Learn more at FutureofSTEMscholars.org.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global commodity and specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

