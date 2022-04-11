Zapier Announces Marketing Operations Appreciation Day

The day marks a celebration of the hard-working individuals who keep marketing teams running smoothly. Nominate yourself or others for the 2022 Marketing Ops Awards.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Zapier —the leader in no-code automation—announced the launch of the first-ever Marketing Operations Appreciation Day — an annual celebration on April 11 to recognize the people who keep marketing teams running smoothly. As part of the day, Zapier has launched the Marketing Ops Awards—a nomination-based contest to recognize the top professionals in the industry. The award application is open to professionals working in marketing operations, CRM operations, email operations, revenue operations, or those who have similar roles or responsibilities.

Zapier (PRNewsfoto/Zapier) (PRNewswire)

"With an ever increasing dependency on data, and as the number of tools that marketing teams use grow every day, there's a clear need to have a marketing ops team at every business," said Moody Glasgow, Chief Marketing Officer at Zapier. "Marketing ops is the backbone of any well-run marketing team, but they don't often get the recognition they deserve. That's why we're so excited to celebrate these hard-working professionals with their own designated day."

According to the HubSpot and MO Pros 2021 Marketing Operations report, 65% of companies report having a dedicated Marketing Operations individual or team. Marketing operations teams are responsible for building systems and sourcing the best tech tools that support marketing efforts.

A great example of this is the marketing team at ServiceTitan . They use Zapier to test new Google Ads formats that may not be fully integrated into the platform, without sacrificing reporting fidelity and while keeping audience lists fresh and up to date. This enables the team to easily send the right data, to the right place, at the right time—all with the highest security standards in place, so they can focus their efforts on strategic planning and customer success.

To enter Zapier's Marketing Ops Awards, complete this short entry form by May 11, 2022. To learn more about Zapier, visit www.zapier.com

About

Founded in 2011, Zapier is the global leader in automation software. By connecting over 4,000 of the most popular work apps, Zapier empowers its users to make the most of the tools they already use—and to focus on what matters most. For more information, visit www.zapier.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zapier