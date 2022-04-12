The Confess Project Partners with Katz Amsterdam Charitable Trust to Battle Mental Health Issues in California's Black Communities

ATLANTA, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Confess Project and Katz Amsterdam Charitable Trust have partnered to battle mental health disparities in California's communities of color. The Confess Project of Atlanta, Georgia is widely known as "America's First Mental Health Barbershop Movement". Its mission is to build a culture of mental health for Black boys, men, and their families by training barbers to be mental health advocates; thereby decreasing the stigma associated with mental health in Black communities. This mission will now be supported and amplified thanks to the generosity of the Katz Amsterdam Charitable Trust whose mission is to address systemic injustice and the root causes behind racial gaps in health and well-being.

The timing of this partnership couldn't be better for communities of color in California. Over seven percent (7.2%) of Black Californians are diagnosed with a serious mental illness, while the average is 4.2% for White Californians. The Confess Project and the Katz Amsterdam Charitable Trust will combat this disparity by training five hundred (500) new barbers to become mental health advocates.

"You didn't have to be clairvoyant to see this crisis coming because all the indicators that behavioral health experts rely on pointed to the coming deluge of mental health issues in the black community", said Lorenzo Lewis, Confess Project Founder. "Those of us who have dedicated our lives to the calling of improving access to mental health predicted this crisis; but I am glad that Confess Project now has a new partner to help improve access to mental health for Black boys, men, and their families in California," Lewis continued.

The Katz Amsterdam Charitable Trust's investment of $100,000.00 will have an immediate effect of decreasing the stigma associated with mental health issues in Black communities because the mental health advocacy training occurs in the very community where health disparities exist.

"We are thrilled to partner with The Confess Project," said Beth Ganz, executive director of Katz Amsterdam. "We strive to support such innovative solutions to address mental health challenges. The Confess Project has had great impact within communities and we are honored to help expand their reach."

"We are grateful to Katz Amsterdam Charitable Trust, and we look forward to battling mental health disparities in black community together with our new strategic partner", said Lorenzo Lewis, The Confess Project Founder.

