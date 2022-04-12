Dalfen Industrial to Develop Largest Industrial Facility in Charleston

DALLAS, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalfen Industrial closed on 104 acres of land in Charleston with the plan to build the largest industrial facility in the market. The development will be 1,300,000 square feet and located in the North Charleston submarket.

The acquired land provides a strategic last mile location for the development off of I-26, which runs south to the Port of Charleston and north to Greenville-Spartanburg. It is the closest large infill site in Charleston to the Port (15-minute drive) and is only 2.5 miles from the Charleston International Airport. Charleston is one of the top 10 fastest growing MSAs in the U.S. with population growth over 20%. Notable tenants in the area include Fedex, DHL, Amazon, Google, GE and Mercedes Benz.

"With the opening of the new Hugh Leatherman Terminal in North Charleston and the continued growth of the other ports, this development will provide new Class A industrial product, with rail access, to support the rapidly growing demand in the Charleston market," said Tyler McElroy, Director of Development and Construction at Dalfen.

"Palmetto Logistics Center is a perfect addition to Dalfen's growing Carolinas portfolio," said Sean Dalfen, President and Chief Investment Officer. "The high demand and population growth in Charleston make this development a strategic addition that will garner a lot of tenant interest."

Dalfen Industrial is in the process of developing over 9.4 million square feet of industrial properties in the United States.

Dalfen Industrial is one of the nation's largest buyers and developers of industrial real estate and is a leader in the last-mile property sector. Their investment focus is on strategically located urban infill warehouses and distribution buildings. Dalfen currently owns and operates millions of square feet of premier industrial properties throughout the United States.

