EmpInfo Names Verification Industry Veteran Anir Pradhan as Chief Operating Officer to Accelerate Growth of Automated Employment and Income Verifications

Former Equifax SVP Corporate Strategy Leverages Extensive Experience to Drive to Scale Automated Access to Employee Data and Speed Employment and Income Verifications Across Multiple Industries

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EmpInfo, the industry leader in providing automated employment and income verifications, today announced that Anir Pradhan has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer, to help advance EmpInfo's leadership in providing the most accurate, responsive and automated verification services for any employee in the US. Pradhan has extensive experience in employment data and fintech and payroll industries, including serving as Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Marketing at Equifax and Vice President of Business Development at ADP. Most recently, Pradhan held the role of Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer at Oversight.

"We are thrilled to have Anir Pradhan join our executive leadership to supercharge our growth momentum that we have been able to successfully achieve so far with high capital efficiency," said Jag Puttanna, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, EmpInfo. "Anir has a proven track record in driving growth and attaining corporate vision as well as extensive experience in our industry that will be extremely valuable in rocketing us forward".

EmpInfo provides a service to companies, employees and financial institutions by quickly, easily and accurately providing employment and income verification required for purchasing homes, attaining loans and other financial matters. Although service providers today claim to offer automation, most require substantial manual intervention to provide timely, accurate information. EmpInfo streamlines the end-to-end service to make it fully hands-off automated. In addition, compliance and security challenges require industry-leading technology and practices to protect companies and individual employees. EmpInfo combines data, infrastructure and application security with third-party audits and rigorous authentication of verifiers with rule, policy and employee consent access controls.

EmpInfo's approach to accessing employment and income data is built on a fully digital, automated and transparent consumer experience to help employers partner with their employees during major life events, such as when purchasing home, a car, obtaining other financial products or even when changing jobs. EmpInfo leverages a growing ecosystem of clients and partners, including large and SMB employers, payroll firms and other data aggregators. Utilizing a modern API-based network, EmpInfo is in the driver's seat for having the broadest data coverage in the industry and enables the company to be the one-stop-shop for all employment and income verifications to credentialed verifiers.

"So much of employment and income verification today is based on legacy systems and practices," said Pradhan. "I am excited to join EmpInfo and help re-write the book on verification."

At EmpInfo, Pradhan is responsible for all operational areas of the company, from sales and marketing to finance and development. He reports directly to the CEO.

For more information about EmpInfo, visit www.empinfo.com.

About EmpInfo

EmpInfo provides solutions to modernize and fully automate the process of responding to employment and income verification requests. The service alleviates the ongoing administrative burden for employers and safeguards their employees' sensitive information. It ensures compliance, standardizes the verification process across the entire organization, eliminates backlog and eases the pressure for HR/People operations personnel to focus on core business tasks that affect the bottom line. EmpInfo helps employers to provide a better service to their employees during pivotal life events. EmpInfo was founded in 2011 and has its headquarters in San Jose, California.

View original content:

SOURCE EmpInfo, Inc.