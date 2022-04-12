HundredX, Inc. Successfully Completes Series D Funding

Accelerating Breakthrough Platform Focused on Market Share Strategies

DALLAS, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HundredX, Inc., a novel real-time market share strategy platform, successfully completed a financing round bringing the Company's total funding to over $80 million. Proceeds will be used to grow HundredX's ethically-sourced customer experience database and to accelerate client acquisition and product development. The financing was backed by an array of prominent business leaders including Clark Hunt, Chairman and CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs and FC Dallas, and Charles "Chuck" Schwab, discount brokerage pioneer.

Rob Pace, HundredX Founder and CEO (PRNewswire)

HundredX is an innovative large-scale platform designed to help executives, investors and consultants make key competitive decisions in real-time and at a dramatically lower cost. "Today's hyper-dynamic business environment requires a different approach to strategy development than legacy projects that cost millions of dollars, are labor intensive and painfully slow," said Rob Pace, HundredX Founder & CEO.

Combining decades of strategy and investment expertise with advanced AI capabilities, HundredX transforms its proprietary database on millions of consumer experiences into strategy insights that identify future customer purchase decisions and highlight the actions that will most benefit a specific company over its competitors.

"Leveraging HundredX, we are able to provide our executive clients with higher quality insights cutting project time and costs in half." Said John Hayes, founder of Hayes Enterprises and former CMO at American Express. "For example, HundredX has been a key data engine powering our ability to help a client understand their strengths and weaknesses in the market and to build a narrative to drive meaningful revenue growth."

Unique to HundredX is its dual mission. "Our business model starts with ethically-sourced data from millions of customer experiences created through the HundredX Causes™ program", explained Andre Benjamin, Head of Strategy at HundredX and a former research analyst covering top data companies for Goldman Sachs. "To source honest feedback from everyday consumers, we created programs where hundreds of diverse non-profit and other cause-based organizations generate millions of dollars in combined funding. Supporters of these causes can 'give without spending' by simply sharing their range of experiences as customers."

"The HundredX platform helped FC Dallas youth soccer teams and their families raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for needs-based scholarships and equipment," said Clark Hunt. "More than 90% of the eligible users opted in to provide consumer feedback and raise funds through the program."

Unlike legacy survey models that collect data on one or a limited set of brands, HundredX feedback providers self-select the portfolio of businesses and brands they use from over 2,000 options using an intuitive, socially responsible listening tool. Companies from across the consumer landscape, such as leading restaurants, retailers, consumer product goods, healthcare, and technology companies, among many other sectors, are included on the platform. The result is a continuous stream of millions of pieces of double-blind data from a diverse group of consumers from across the US.

"In business, I saw that the leaders who prioritized customer experience and had actionable insights always won. Advising nonprofits, I observed tens of millions of passionate supporters who understood the funding needs but could not always write a check. HundredX unites these two worlds and serves as a new model to blend doing good and doing well in business," said CEO Pace, a former National Chair of the Salvation Army and Goldman Sachs Partner.

About HundredX

HundredX, Inc., is an innovative real-time market share strategy platform. The Company combines proprietary cross-wallet consumer feedback data with strategy expertise, investment experience and data science to deliver breakthrough insights that inform leaders about changing competitive landscapes and key opportunities to grow market share. The HundredX Causes program provides ethically-sourced customer experience data while generating millions of dollars in funding for diverse causes.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, HundredX was founded by Rob Pace, a former senior Partner at Goldman Sachs and National Chair at the Salvation Army. For more information on HundredX, please visit www.hundredx.com.

Contact: Staci Kirpach

Staci.Kirpach@FinnPartners.com

hundredx logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HundredX