IGT Signs Broad Patent Cross-Licensing Agreement with Aristocrat

LONDON, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) ("IGT") today announced that it has signed a broad patent cross-licensing agreement with Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL) ("Aristocrat") that includes valuable patents related to game features and remote game server (RGS) technologies. Under the agreement, IGT will be able to offer licenses to the companies' combined game feature and RGS patent portfolios to the global gaming industry. Financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

"This agreement extends and expands the previous patent cross-license between IGT and Aristocrat. This combination of two of the gaming industry's most valuable game features and RGS patent portfolios can help propel the evolution of gaming with compelling content and advanced game mechanics," said Renato Ascoli, IGT CEO Global Gaming. "We look forward to providing the entire gaming industry with the opportunity to license IGT and Aristocrat patents, particularly the compelling content resulting from our combined RGS portfolios, in the spirit of competition and innovation."

IGT will continue in its efforts to protect its intellectual property, individually and through collaborations with gaming industry developers and suppliers, in an effort to advance innovation and excitement in the gaming market.

