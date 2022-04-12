mkodo--a Pollard Banknote Company--Shortlisted for Lottery Supplier of the Year at the 2022 EGR North America Awards

WINNIPEG, MB, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) ("Pollard Banknote") is pleased to announce its subsidiary mkodo limited ("mkodo") has been shortlisted for Lottery Supplier of the Year at the 2022 EGR North America Awards. The awards celebrate excellence in the North American online gaming industry and are considered the premier gaming awards for companies operating in the North American market. The Lottery Supplier of the Year award recognizes a supplier which has provided a market-leading lottery solution for operators and has demonstrated evidence of commercial success and positive feedback from clients.

mkodo delivers world-class omnichannel apps and digital products for mobile and online environments in the lottery and gaming sectors, utilizing a mobile-first approach to ensure each product meets players where they are. Beyond app and product development, mkodo supports lotteries with expert consultancy and app management services, empowering them to provide their players with an exceptional user experience across multiple channels.

Entrants in the Lottery Supplier of the Year category have to excel in four critical dimensions to be considered for the award: Product Integration and Delivery; Product Quality, Reliability, and Flexibility; Commercial Success; and Innovation. Proving itself to be a leading supplier in the industry, mkodo recently partnered with a large Canadian lottery to launch a multi-functional lottery app offering players across the province the ability to conveniently purchase and scan lottery tickets, play their favourite casino games, and access a host of other features. The player-centred app has been highly successful in extending the Lottery's reach in the market and boasts an impressive user rating of 4.6 stars out of 5 in Apple's App Store, where it is also in the top 10 apps in the Lifestyle category, and 4.2 stars out of 5 in Google's Play Store.

"mkodo is honoured to be shortlisted in the Lottery Supplier of the Year category at the prestigious EGR North America Awards," said Will Whitehead, Commercial Director, mkodo. "This recognition is a testament to our commitment to connecting our forward-thinking clients with ever-changing mobile technology, and consistently delivering high-quality, engaging products and user experiences to the market."

"We are so proud of the team at mkodo for being named as one of the top lottery suppliers in the industry at this year's EGR North America Awards. This award recognizes how effectively we work with our clients and how we truly help them understand and execute on what it means to provide an exceptional player experience," said Doug Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Pollard Banknote. "Pollard Banknote prides itself on being a full-service supplier to lotteries. This includes offering our clients not only digital innovation that cultivates a more robust and interactive experience, but also outstanding games that excite and engage players and retail excellence through effective in-store strategies and retail network expansion. The ambitious spirit and strategic growth strategy of mkodo has been, and will continue to be, a driving factor in the delivery of innovative product enhancement to our clients."

The winners of the 2022 EGR North America Awards will be announced on April 26, 2022, at an awards event in New York City.

About mkodo

mkodo is a leading provider of digital apps and user interfaces for the lottery and gaming industry worldwide. Founded in 2001, the company has been recognized for its core strength to develop and deliver successful digital experiences to the target audience of their customers' online users. mkodo's clientele comprises several leading lotteries and gaming companies around the world, including the majority of the Canadian lotteries and some of the largest gaming operators in the U.K. mkodo is also an Associate Member of both the World Lottery Association and the European Lottery Association. For more information, please visit www.mkodo.com.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

