LiftMaster myQ Smart Community Access Solutions Work with Yardi Property Management Software

LiftMaster Smart Video Intercoms and Access Control Systems provide property managers with a customizable solution that can extend access control beyond the main entry point to others within the building such as a front gate, gym, package room or parking garage. Integrating with Yardi Voyager® property management software will simplify move-in and move-out, package deliveries and more for property owners, managers and residents.

"Our access solutions are designed with property managers and residents in mind, to make sure community access is secure and easy for them," said Jennifer Lytle, General Manager of LiftMaster Access Controls. "Integrating our Smart Community Access solutions with leading property management software providers like Yardi will streamline tenant information management to further simplify our community access experience."

LiftMaster Smart Video Intercoms and Access Control Systems are powered by myQ to provide customizable applications that help streamline the management of buildings, residents and community access points. Community managers can enhance security and reduce liability with myQ Community web platform and the myQ Community app for residents. Integration with Yardi Voyager lets property managers link the myQ Community web platform to their community's PMS system for automatic tenant database updates. This integration will automatically populate any changes in resident information directly into the myQ Community platform accelerating day-to-day workflows. It also ensures any changes to information in Yardi Voyager are synced to myQ automatically, saving property managers time, hassle and errors.

"By automatically synchronizing resident data every five minutes between LiftMaster's system and Yardi's system, property managers no longer have to worry about entering data twice, saving them considerable time and resources," said Lytle. "Plus, dealers and integrators also benefit from the integration, because it significantly cuts the data migration time, saving administrative costs and shortening project duration."

The myQ Community web platform's growing ecosystem of partners will soon provide even more communities with automatic tenant directory updates through upcoming integrations with other property management software providers. For more information on the Yardi integration click here.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

About LiftMaster

LiftMaster is the number one brand of professionally installed residential garage door openers, as well as a leading manufacturer of commercial door operators, residential and commercial gate operators, smart video intercoms and related access control products. Driven by the access and security needs of the marketplace, LiftMaster's expansive line of state-of-the-art residential and commercial products are designed to fit any lifestyle or application, providing the latest technology and innovations in safety, security and convenience. More information at LiftMaster.com .

