Nearpod and Next Gen Personal Finance Expand Partnership to Democratize Access to Financial Literacy Education

Both leaders in their respective verticals, the companies are launching the curriculum in time for Financial Literacy Month

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearpod, an interactive instructional platform that gives educators real-time insights into student learning, today expands its partnership with Next Gen Personal Finance to provide free access to a personal finance curriculum. Next Gen Personal Finance, a nonprofit committed to ensuring ALL students graduate high school with personal finance skills, provides free resources and curriculum that prepare students for their financial future. With this partnership, its free, core curriculum covering everything from taxes to investing is now supercharged with Nearpod's engaging platform to empower students with skills that will expand their financial horizons.

(PRNewswire)

The partnership between Next Gen Personal Finance (NGPF) and Nearpod comes at a time when the need for standards-aligned financial literacy curriculum is undeniable. Research from the National Endowment for Financial Education on high school students shows that after a three-month financial literacy course, 60% of the students had changed their savings patterns, 80% indicated they save for what they really need or want and 20% indicated that they save every time they get money.

The obvious and immediate positive impact financial literacy makes on students' lives is also impacting policy. Late last month, Florida joined 11 other states as it guaranteed a personal finance course for all high schoolers . Equipping students to enter life after high school with strong financial skills stands to create lasting economic impacts for American families in the future.

"At Next Gen Personal Finance, we strive to create equal access and opportunities for every student to gain personal finance skills. Our curriculum lays the groundwork for financial independence and freedom and provides opportunities for us to create greater equity and inclusion in high school and beyond," shared Tim Ranzetta, co-founder of NGPF. "Partnering with Nearpod furthers our ability to ensure that all students graduate high school with personal finance skills by getting high-quality resources and curriculum into the hands of more high school teachers."

Building on an existing partnership through which NGPF lessons on Nearpod have been accessed by students over four million times, the new lessons coming to Nearpod cover taxes, checking, savings, paying for college, types of credit, managing credit, investing, insurance and budgeting in a nine-week course.

"The evidence for incorporating financial literacy into secondary education classrooms is clear, and we're proud to expand the Next Gen content on our platform," shared Pep Carerra, CEO of Nearpod. "Most importantly, we're proud that this robust curriculum will be available for free on our platform. We believe that all students deserve access to this life-changing curriculum, and we're excited to empower educators with engaging content that will have lasting impacts on their students' lives."

April is Financial Literacy month; to begin personal finance education with your students today, click here to access these free NGPF lessons on Nearpod.

About Nearpod

Nearpod offers an interactive, instructional platform that merges formative assessment and dynamic media for live and self-paced learning experiences inside and outside of the classroom. Nearpod is a device-agnostic platform that engages students with activities such as VR Field Trips, PhET simulations and Desmos, and features more than 15,000 ready-to-run interactive lessons, videos and activities created in partnership with leading brands like Common Sense Education and Smithsonian. In 2019, Nearpod acquired Flocabulary, a learning platform that engages students in academically rigorous K-12 curriculum while promoting literacy through hip-hop videos. Together, Nearpod and Flocabulary reach educators in the 100 largest school districts in the US. In 2018, Nearpod was named EdTech Digest's Company of the Year. In March of 2021 Nearpod was acquired by Renaissance, a global leader in assessment, reading and math solutions for pre-K-12 schools and districts. To learn more about Nearpod, visit www.nearpod.com . For more information about Renaissance, visit www.renaissance.com .





About Next Gen Personal Finance

Next Gen Personal Finance (NGPF), has become the "one-stop shop" for more than 60,000 educators looking for high-quality, engaging personal finance curriculum to equip students with the skills they need to thrive in the future. NGPF's curriculum has a broad reach, with more than 8 out of 10 U.S. high school students attending schools where a teacher uses the NGPF curriculum. NGPF invests in teacher professional development with live virtual sessions, certification courses and asynchronous On-Demand modules. The non-profit has been recognized by Common Sense Education as a "Top Website for Teachesr to Find Lesson Plans" and "Best Business and Finance Games."

Media Contact

Christine Yoo

christine@ngpf.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Next Gen Personal Finance