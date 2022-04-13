Nicole Wubbena Joins Callan's Global Manager Research Group

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Callan, a leading institutional investment consulting firm, announced today that Nicole Wubbena joined the firm's Global Manager Research group (GMR) as a senior vice president and research consultant on April 11. Ms. Wubbena brings more than 12 years of research consulting experience, and will focus on U.S. and international public equity manager research. She reports to GMR head Mark Stahl, CFA, senior vice president, and is based in Callan's Chicago office.

"I am thrilled to join the Global Manager Research team," said Ms. Wubbena. "I appreciate the depth of collaboration that exists between the research and consulting teams in delivering solutions to clients. Most importantly, the Callan culture, which is welcoming and rooted in inclusiveness, is unparalleled in this industry and one that I am proud to be a part of."

Most recently, Ms. Wubbena was an associate partner at Aon where she led the U.S. equity manager research team, conducting manager due diligence and selection and portfolio construction and monitoring. She was also a member of the Equity Portfolio Construction Committee. Prior to Aon, she was a consulting group analyst for Morgan Stanley. Ms. Wubbena earned her BA in human biology from Stanford University.

"We are excited and lucky to have Nicole become part of Callan's Global Manager Research Group," said Mr. Stahl. "Her experience and knowledge regarding both the investment manager universe and equity markets will enhance our research efforts and benefit our clients. In addition, her professional and thoughtful demeanor fits seamlessly into the Callan culture."

