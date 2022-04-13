OFFICE GERM CONCERN: Survey reveals Americans are eager to return to the office but want enhanced germ protection

OFFICE GERM CONCERN: Survey reveals Americans are eager to return to the office but want enhanced germ protection

Based on a survey of nearly 1,000 American office workers 1:

- 77% feel positive about returning to the office2

- Only 32% feel their company's health and safety measures are excellent 1

- 29% feel pressured to come into the office when sick1

- A comprehensive, well-enforced hygiene program is key to instilling confidence among office workers

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A survey of almost 1,000 American office workers, commissioned by Reckitt's Lysol Pro Solutions and conducted by Suzy™, reveals that while 94% are currently going into work at least once a week 1, only 32% rate the measures taken by their employers to protect them from the spread of illness-causing germs in the office as excellent.1

Office germ concern survey findings (PRNewswire)

Over a quarter (29%) even report continued pressure from their management to come into the office while sick during the pandemic 1 and almost half (47%) admit to knowingly not following hygiene protocols. 1 These findings are striking as America returns to the office against the backdrop of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey, conducted in March 2022, underscores the importance of an effective and well-enforced office hygiene program to protect and inspire confidence among employees. Key findings include:

Workers feel positive about returning to the office – but germ concern persists:

Workers feel that their companies' hygiene programs leave room for improvement:

Workers want control over hygiene:

Attitudes towards workplace hygiene are changing but need to evolve further:

Dr. Lisa Ackerley, Director, Medical and Scientific Engagement, Hygiene, at Reckitt's Lysol Pro Solutions, comments:

"After two years of remote and hybrid working, many Americans are eager to return to the office. However, our survey shows that many office workers feel that their employer could do more – both in terms of implementing hygiene protocols that help to protect them, and providing them with the education and products to protect themselves in the workplace.

"The office environment – where groups of people share spaces – can be a major source for virus and bacterial transmission – not just COVID-19. Germs typically spread via hands to and from surfaces such as keyboards and work surfaces, particularly when people are hot-desking. In addition, offices contain many other shared items and surfaces such as door handles, bannisters, photocopiers, meeting room tables and kitchen surfaces and equipment. Disinfection is key to helping break the chain of germ transmission via these surfaces. This must be combined with good hand hygiene and encouraging employees to stay home when sick.

"While employers should protect their employees when they are in the office, the survey shows that employees also want to do more to protect themselves and their co-workers. A comprehensive office hygiene program should encourage employees to get involved in helping prevent the spread of germs.

"Combined together, these measures can make a real difference not only to improving cleanliness but also showing that the company is nurturing a culture of care for its employees."

Employers can turn to specialists such as Lysol Pro Solutions to help them take the appropriate measures to protect their staff from the spread of germs on surfaces in the office. Lysol Pro Solutions has drawn on its deep understanding of how people move and interact within a space – with a focus on high touch, high traffic areas within those spaces – to create solutions to protect people outside of the home.

Complemented by Reckitt's science expertise and world-renowned research on illness-causing pathogens, Lysol Pro Solutions' programs successfully incorporate enhanced measures for protection and science-based training on when, how and what products to use to clean, disinfect and create protected spaces.

For more information about Lysol Pro Solutions, any of its partners, to arrange an interview, or to obtain Lysol Pro Solutions assets, please contact:

Lysol Pro Solutions press team

E: lysol@manifest.group

T: 917-412-6009

ABOUT LYSOL® PRO SOLUTIONS

Reckitt's Lysol Pro Solutions harnesses the power of Lysol to help protect businesses and public spaces from the spread of germs. In today's world, consumers have increased hygiene expectations which makes germ-protection more critical than ever. The comprehensive approach from Lysol Pro Solutions incorporates science-backed protocols and training, EPA-approved Lysol products and Lysol branded marketing materials and signage. Lysol Pro Solutions empowers businesses to demonstrate to their staff and customers a commitment to providing a trusted standard for protection.

ABOUT RECKITT

Reckitt* is driven by its purpose to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We fight to make access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment a right, not a privilege, for everyone. Reckitt is proud to have a stable of trusted household brands found in households in more than 190 countries. These include Enfamil, Nutramigen, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Durex, Scholl, Clearasil, Lysol, Dettol, Veet, Harpic, Cillit Bang, Mortein, Finish, Vanish, Calgon, Woolite, Air Wick and more. 20 million Reckitt products a day are bought by consumers globally.

Reckitt's passion to put consumers and people first, to seek out new opportunities, to strive for excellence in all that we do, and to build shared success with all our partners, while doing the right thing, always is what guides the work of our 40,000+ diverse and talented colleagues worldwide. For more information visit www.reckitt.com/us.

*Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

1 Survey conducted by Suzy™ in March 2022 and commissioned by Lysol Pro Solutions. It received 954 responses from office workers across the US with an equal male/female split.

2 Positive emotions chosen by respondents included: satisfied, content, happy, calm, relaxed, excited and delighted.

Reckitt logo (PRNewsfoto/Reckitt) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Reckitt