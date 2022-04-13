Omega Healthcare completes acquisition of ApexonHealth and Vasta Global

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Healthcare, a leading technology-enabled healthcare management solutions provider, today announced its acquisition of ApexonHealth, an AI and automation-based revenue cycle management and payor solutions provider, and Vasta Global, a provider of real-world data abstraction and analytics for the oncology market.

ApexonHealth leverages its digital solutions to deliver comprehensive technology-enabled services for both providers and payors from revenue cycle management and coding to claims management and advanced analytics. ApexonHealth's cognitive and automation capabilities have significantly reduced manual effort and increased accuracy in claims adjudication strengthening its payor services. ApexonHealth's expertise in the healthcare payor sector will augment Omega's existing payor-focused offerings.

Vasta Global provides clinical data management with a focus on the oncology market and provides real-world evidence (RWE) data curation and analytics, clinical trial support, and cancer registry services for cancer centers. Vasta Global's customers span the entire healthcare ecosystem including providers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and contract research organizations (CROs) that provide clinical trial management services.

The two acquisitions will complement Omega Healthcare's existing strengths in revenue cycle management and clinical data management for various medical registries including cancer, stroke, and trauma. These acquisitions are part of the strategy to accelerate Omega's journey in scaling its portfolio of AI- and data-analytics- based solutions to help healthcare clients optimize revenue while reducing cost through leveraging of big data and automation technology. With the recently completed acquisition of Reventics, Omega Healthcare will deliver an end-to-end revenue cycle management suite of solutions to healthcare providers, from analytics-driven clinical documentation improvement to platforms for payment data management. The Company will also expand its oncology-focused offering to now include big data capture and reporting to help healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies leverage complex, longitudinal data to improve cancer treatment.

"We are pleased to welcome ApexonHealth and Vasta Global to the Omega family," commented Anurag Mehta, CEO of Omega Healthcare. "We've been very impressed by the vision and execution by the two management teams. Bringing together the Omega, ApexonHealth, and Vasta offerings together will unlock significant value to our clients."

"I am thrilled about this opportunity to join the Omega platform. Our mission to provide sustainable and scalable solutions to our clients is one that is shared by the Omega Healthcare team. With their broad capabilities, we are excited to offer our clients access to data curation, registry management, and machine learning solutions. Through this alliance, we reinforce our commitment to scientific discovery for patients through accelerated clinical research and real-world data," said Kinjal Vora, CEO of Vasta Global.

"We are pleased to welcome ApexonHealth and Vasta Global to the Omega family," commented Harsh Nanda, Managing Director and Head of Technology Private Equity within Goldman Sachs Asset Management. "With the acquisitions of Reventics, ApexonHealth, and Vasta Global, Omega now services more than 350 customers spanning the entire healthcare continuum with the support of robust technology-led solutions and insights. Together, we can help our clients enhance the patient experience while improving operational efficiency and strengthen our position as the partner of choice for the healthcare ecosystem."

About Omega Healthcare:

Founded in 2003, Omega Healthcare helps payors, providers, and pharmaceutical companies eliminate administrative burdens, accelerate cash flow, and reduce health management costs while enhancing patient care. The company streamlines medical billing, coding, and collections processes and provides virtual nursing services, including triage, care continuation, clinical documentation improvement, and re-admittance avoidance. Combining the largest medical coding staff in the world with proprietary technology, analytics, and automation capabilities, Omega Healthcare provides the most comprehensive outsourced solutions in the industry and is ranked among the top revenue cycle management business process services by industry analysts.

Backed by the Private Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Everstone Group, Omega Healthcare has more than 26,000 employees across the United States, India, and the Philippines.

About ApexonHealth:

Founded in 1996, ApexonHealth provides healthcare-focused digital solutions that combine the best of cutting-edge technology around machine learning, workflow automation, and business process automation to deliver comprehensive services for both providers and payors from revenue cycle management and coding to claims management and advanced analytics. Having helped 80+ healthcare organizations in 14+ years transform their RCM systems, ApexonHealth is actively involved and supports various healthcare bodies like the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA), American Academy of Professional Coders (AAPC), and more.

About Vasta Global:

Vasta Global offers solutions for data management, clinical research, bioinformatics consulting, and business process outsourcing. With over a decade of experience in cancer research and medical information management, Vasta Global is committed to providing sustainable and scalable solutions for clinical research and bioinformatics needs. The company's information technology and data management solutions streamline and integrate research and patient care workflows while collecting quality data, achieving research goals, and shaping the clinical practice guidelines of tomorrow.

About Everstone Capital Partners:

Everstone is a premier investment group focused on cross-border North America – Asia investments and domestic investments in India and Southeast Asia, with assets of ~US$7 billion across private equity, real estate, credit, climate change and green infrastructure, and venture capital. Everstone has a significant resource base across its seven offices in Singapore, India (Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru), New York, Mauritius and UAE, comprising best-of-breed investing, operations and strategic resources with extensive skills and experience.

