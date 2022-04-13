Sanctuary Medicinals Opens Medical Dispensary in Tampa, its Seventh in Florida

New location is Sanctuary's first in the city of Tampa and third in the Tampa Bay region

TAMPA, Fla., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Medicinals today announced the opening of its seventh medical cannabis dispensary in Florida.

Sanctuary Medicinals (PRNewswire)

Located at 5712 W. Waters Avenue in Tampa, the 5,400 square-foot dispensary is adjacent to the Veterans Expressway (State Road 589), which runs through the northwestern part of the city and makes Sanctuary Tampa easily accessible to patients in north Hillsborough and south Pasco counties. As the company's third dispensary in the Tampa Bay region, Sanctuary Tampa will be the company's largest location in the Sunshine State. It will feature Sanctuary's trademark wood walls, high-end millwork, specialty ceilings and faux wood beams that create an inviting yet professional atmosphere for patients and staff.

"Sanctuary is pleased to continue our expansion progress in 2022 with the second new location of the year and seventh overall in the Sunshine State," said Jason Sidman, CEO of Sanctuary Medicinals. "It's particularly exciting to be opening in Tampa, a vibrant, growing city and the third largest in the state. We're eager to get to know the Tampa patient community and, in turn, introduce them to our ever-expanding menu of premium products," he added.

"Establishing footholds in all of Florida's major metropolitan areas will be key to the long-term success of Sanctuary in the state," said Bill Dewar, Chief Operating Officer. "While there's always more to come, right now we're happy to be joining the game in Tampa and round out our roster of dispensaries in that region," Dewar added.

For patients in the Tampa Bay region, Sanctuary now has three locations to choose from within a 45-minute drive of each other. Patients in Pinellas and Hillsborough County are especially close, but those living in Hernando, Pasco or even Polk County are well within reach of Sanctuary's full menu of products grown or created in-house, including flower, vape cartridges, tinctures and more in addition to a still-growing menu of edibles and concentrate offerings.

A Grand Opening event will be held Friday, April 15, and Sanctuary Tampa will be keeping its usual hours of operation from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Patients can stop in and shop throughout the day, and all registered patients will receive a 25 percent discount. Additionally, first-time guests are eligible for a 50 percent new-customer discount at any Sanctuary Medicinals Florida location. The festivities kick off with Tampa Snow Shave Ice from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. From 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the Flying Fox Taco Truck will serve delicious treats out in the parking lot while a DJ provides the music and a magician entertains visitors and staff alike in the dispensary. For more information, please visit SanctuaryMed.com.

About Sanctuary Medicinals

Sanctuary Medicinals is a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis company with operations in Florida, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. The company was also recently awarded a provisional retail license in New Jersey. Sanctuary is rapidly expanding into new markets, bringing its high-quality, award-winning products, including flower, vapes, concentrates and edibles, to patients and consumers across multiple states, with a steadfast commitment to creating positive impact in the communities in which it operates.

