Zaxby's taps UGA tight end Brock Bowers as brand ambassador

Agreement marks second UGA collegiate athlete Zaxby's signs to NIL deal

ATHENS, Ga., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zaxby's , the Georgia-based, premium quick-service restaurant franchise known for its new Signature Sandwich, Chicken Fingerz™ and flavorful signature sauces, has inked a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal with University of Georgia tight end and 2021 SEC Freshman of the Year Brock Bowers for the upcoming 2022-2023 college football season.

Zaxby’s taps University of Georgia tight end Brock Bowers as brand ambassador. “Ever since I committed to Georgia, I have been a fan of everything Athens has to offer. That goes doubly so for Athens-based Zaxby's. To that end, I couldn't be more excited to announce that we are teaming up. From charity events to community fundraising, Zaxby's shares my passion for making a positive and lasting impact on the lives of our community. Plus, the chicken is fire,” said Bowers. (PRNewswire)

"We're pleased and proud to extend our support for UGA football with Brock Bowers as our next brand ambassador," said Zaxby's chief marketing officer Joel Bulger. "Because Zaxby's is an Athens-based brand, our ties with the University of Georgia football program are strong, and we're happy to welcome Brock to the Zaxby's family."

The announcement comes as the 2022 Bulldogs prepare for the annual G-Day game this Saturday, April 16 in Sanford Stadium. It is the first time as many as 92,000 fans will get a chance to see the team live in action after winning the national championship. The intrasquad scrimmage will air on ESPN2 at 1 p.m. and will be one of three games the sports network features on one of its main ESPN channels.

The new NIL deal includes appearances of Bowers on behalf of Zaxby's at corporate and philanthropic events, as well as on social media. Bowers will also share Zaxby's-branded content from his personal social media accounts.

Zaxby's was one of the first premium quick-service restaurants to sign a college student-athlete under the new NCAA sponsorship parameters when the brand tapped J.T. Daniels at the start of last year's National Championship winning season. With this new partnership, Zaxby's is continuing its endorsement deals with collegiate athletes at the University of Georgia, becoming even more deeply embedded in the college sports community. Zaxby's established its headquarters in Athens and targeted other college towns for early restaurant locations as part of its initial expansion strategy.

Bowers, a four-star recruit from Napa (Calif.) High school is entering his second season with the Bulldogs after an outstanding freshman year. While earning Associated Press and Coaches All-SEC First-Team honors, he was named the SEC Newcomer of the Year and a Second-Team All-American. As a freshman, Bowers set the UGA record for single-season receptions (791) and touchdowns (11) by a tight end. Bowers caught 10 passes against Alabama in last year's SEC championship game, a career-high and SEC championship game record for a tight end.

