Ahead of Music Festival Crowds, CLEAR Launches Expedited Lanes at Palm Springs International Airport

PSP is Secure Identity Company's Seventh Airport in California, 42nd airport in U.S.

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With music festival crowds poised to descend upon the Coachella Valley, CLEAR (NYSE: YOU) today announced the launch of its expedited lanes at Palm Springs International Airport (PSP). As travel is surging back, CLEAR's expedited lanes and identity verification technology will create a stress-free and easy travel experience for members at PSP.

"Following multiple months of record-setting passenger volume, Palm Springs is thrilled to welcome CLEAR to our airport – particularly as we prepare for an influx of visitors from across the country," said Palm Springs Mayor Lisa Middleton. "CLEAR's expedited security lanes will make traveling through PSP easier and less stressful so travelers can spend more time doing what they love, and we're excited to grow together in the months and years ahead."

Members use CLEAR's network of dedicated lanes to verify their identity with their eyes, replacing the need to take out their wallet and driver's license. After verification, a CLEAR Ambassador escorts members through the dedicated lane and directly to TSA physical security.

"With travel surging back and the tourism industry continuing to rebound, CLEAR is proud to provide our trusted and secure identity technology to help visitors and locals in the Coachella Valley get back to what they love doing in a seamless, predictable way," said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker. "The staff at PSP and the City of Palm Springs share CLEAR's commitment to innovation and service, and we're proud to partner with them to make travel more convenient and more predictable."

CLEAR already serves 9 of PSP's top 10 domestic destinations, meaning travelers can enjoy its fast, predictable experience on both ends of their journey. CLEAR's launch will create approximately 17 new jobs at PSP and an overall economic impact of upwards of $1.7 million for the Coachella Valley.

"We're proud to have been named Best Small U.S. Airport, and the addition of CLEAR makes it even more convenient for visitors and locals to travel through PSP, " said Harry Barrett, PSP Interim Executive Director of Aviation. "We know our passengers will love the easy, frictionless experience of traveling with CLEAR, and we're glad to welcome them as partners."

CLEAR Plus – an opt-in membership that provides access to CLEAR's expedited security lanes – costs just $15 a month billed annually, with discounts available for Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Express members. Newly enrolling active military, veterans, and government officials are also eligible for discounted memberships, and additional family members can be added to an existing CLEAR Plus account for just $60 per adult per year.

About CLEAR

Founded in 2010, CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With more than 10 million members and hundreds of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether it's at the airport, stadium, or right on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you - making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and more seamless. Since day one, CLEAR has been committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell member data. For more information, visit clearme.com .

About Palm Springs International Airport (PSP)

Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) is owned and operated by the City of Palm Springs and is the only commercial service airport in the Coachella Valley. The airport's 13 air carriers provide nonstop service to 35 airports in season, 30 in the United States and 5 in Canada, and 15 airports year-round. US nonstop routes include Atlanta, Austin, Bellingham, Boise, Boston, Chicago Midway, Chicago O'Hare, Dallas Love, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Des Moines, Eugene, Everett, Houston, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York CityJFK, Oakland, Phoenix, Portland, Provo, Reno, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, San Jose, and Seattle. Canadian nonstop routes include Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, Vancouver, and Winnipeg. PSP is served by aha!, Air Canada, Alaska, Allegiant, American, Delta, Flair, JetBlue, Southwest, Sun Country, Swoop, United, and WestJet. Some airlines and routes operate only on a seasonal basis. For additional information, please refer to flyPSP.com or get social with PSP on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/flyPSP ), Twitter (@flyPSP), or Instagram (@flyPSP) to stay informed about the airport and the airlines that serve the Coachella Valley

