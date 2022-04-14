Your Photos
Ardagh Group S.A. Q1 2022 Results and Investor Call Notification

Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago

LUXEMBOURG, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group S.A. will host its First Quarter 2022 earnings call on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Ardagh Group logo 2019 (PRNewsfoto/Ardagh Group S.A.)
Ardagh Group logo 2019 (PRNewsfoto/Ardagh Group S.A.)(PRNewswire)

A results release will be posted to our website at midday BST (07:00 EST) on April 28, 2022, at http://www.ardaghgroup.com/investors

A bondholder webcast and conference call will be held at 16:00 BST (11:00 EST) on April 28, 2022. A full replay of the presentation will also be available at the same link shortly after the conclusion of the live presentation.

Webcast https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1542492&tp_key=e60799384d

Dial in*:
International: +44 (0)330 165 4027
US: +1 800-289-0438
Conference code: 4050909
*It is not necessary to dial into the audio conference unless you are unable to join the webcast.

Additional dial-in numbers are at this link, or simply click Participant Access Information (globalmeet.com) and enter your details to be connected. The link is active 15 minutes prior to the start time.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ardagh-group-sa-q1-2022-results-and-investor-call-notification-301525675.html

SOURCE Ardagh Group S.A.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.