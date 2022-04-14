Brand-New Laifen Swift Hair Dryer On Sale Soon

HONG KONG, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laifen ("the Company"), an emerging Chinese personal care brand will officially release its high-speed brushless motor hair dryer - Laifen Swift on Amazon and Laifentech.com by April 30th, with 100 special limited edition red units available in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Laifen Swift was launched via Indiegogo on February 20th, equipped with industry-leading technology, including an unrivaled 110,000 RPM brushless motor that generates powerful 22m/s airflow, 200 million negative ions, four smart temperature settings, and a hot and cool air circulation function.

https://laifentech.com (PRNewswire)

"In the past, the smartphone revolution brought everyone a colorful, fast, convenient, and higher-quality life. Today, the same revolution is taking place in the field of personal care, and Laifen is one such revolutionary," Hongxin Ye, CEO of Laifen remarked in reference to the launch of the Laifen Swift. "We are driven by a vision to bring new experiences to our customers, with each product proving a complete upgrade to traditional products of the same kind."

The Laifen Swift uses innovative technology to solve general hair problems largely ignored by consumers. The powerful 110,000 RPM brushless motor with advanced internal aerodynamics creates a high degree of air pressure through the "Kanda effect" to produce strong airflow of up to 22m/s to smoothen hair. Also, the built-in high-precision temperature sensor and microprocessor achieve real-time calibration of air temperature up to 100 times per second to ensure the air outlet temperature does not exceed 176℉ and scalp temperature is controlled at about 122℉, effectively avoiding the risk of scalding.

With a built-in tri-color light ring, the Laifen Swift makes temperature changes more intuitive. Aimed at solving hair quality issues for users, the device contains 200 million highly-concentrated negative ions that neutralize static electricity and smooth out frizz. Compared to traditional hair dryers.The Laifen Swift adopts various noise reduction technologies to bring noise levels down to 59dB.

(PRNewswire)

The series comes in four color styles with a magnetic suction nozzle for quick styling for only $159.

For more information, please visit Laifen page.

About Laifen

Founded in 2019, Laifen is located in Hong Kong, China, and its founder, Hongxin Ye, is committed to promoting the popularity of high-speed hair dryers and bringing cutting-edge technology into the lives of the masses. With rich experience dealing with motor technology and structural innovation, Laifen has 26 patents, passed hundreds of professional tests, and has been granted patents in the US and EU.

Media Contact:

Carlin Duan

marketing@laifentech.com

+86 755 8666 5249

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Laifen