The Clemson Tigers Choose SponsorCX as Its Software Solution for Sponsorship Management

ALPINE, Utah, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clemson University Tigers and SponsorCX announce a partnership that enhances the way the athletic department will manage sponsor relationships going forward. Through this partnership, SponsorCX will provide its software services to the university paving the way for an engaging sponsorship management solution.

After bringing their multi-media rights in house, the university has been looking for a unique and innovative way to ensure their partnership program is organized and efficient while providing best-in-class service to sponsors.

"It's an honor to partner with one of the most iconic collegiate athletic departments in the country," says Jason Smith, founder and CEO of SponsorCX. "Clemson University is a gold-standard institution that demands the highest performance both in competition and in the classroom. This approach is no different in their attitude towards taking care of corporate sponsors. We're excited to help them take their sponsorship program to the next level."

Serving clients across various industries, including sports, entertainment, events, arts, and non-profits, SponsorCX provides a suite of online automated sponsorship management tools, including:

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Fulfillment

Inventory management

"SponsorCX truly checked all the boxes for Clemson," said Mike Money, Assistant Athletic Director. "It met all our needs from a functionality standpoint, the pricing was very fair, and they have a strong commitment to customer service which was extremely important to us. We are excited about our partnership and future with SponsorCX."

About SponsorCX

SponsorCX is a leader in sponsorship management within the sports, entertainment, causes, arts, and events industries. It is a complete sponsorship management tool to assist in managing sales, fulfillment, and inventory to maximize sponsorship revenue. The company was founded in 2017, and continues to grow rapidly as the newest and most innovative sponsorship software solution in the industry. Learn more at sponsorcx.com.

About the Clemson University Tigers Clemson University is home to one of the nation's most prominent athletic and academic programs, located on Lake Hartwell in Clemson, South Carolina, and is home to more than 26,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Clemson and IPTAY support nearly 500 student-athletes across 21 varsity sports. Clemson's football program, which won National Championships in 1981, 2016 and 2018, draws more than 500,000 people to campus annually. Clemson teams have won seven team national Championships, including Men's Soccer in 2021. The athletic department has seen graduation success rates among student-athletes above 90 percent for seven years running. Clemson and the Greenville-Spartanburg DMA is one of the most engaged areas in the nation related to college sports.

