Compass UOL launches scholarship program focused on the metaverse

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass UOL, a global digital transformation company, announces the launch of a scholarship program with disciplines focused on training professionals for the metaverse through an innovation studio focused on Gaming and XR (extended reality).

The company will offer 1,000 metaverse-related scholarships within its larger Compass Academy initiative, which is expected to provide a total of 3,000 scholarships in several institutions in Brazil to prepare students, for about three months, for the main disciplines involving the metaverse, such as augmented reality, virtual reality, NFT, blockchain, DeFi, design, animations, games, real-time 3D, and other related disciplines through one of Compass UOL's 18 innovation studios.

This preparation will be via practical projects and out-of-class workshops, which train and teach students about real and specific market challenges using mainly platforms from partners, such as Unity and Unreal Engine, in the fields of augmented reality, virtual reality, 3D modeling and animation, agile methodologies, and existing metaverse platforms, allowing students to understand the real projects that Compass UOL carries out with clients while building their own projects with the support of the company's team.

Hiring talents

Compass UOL's program aims at hiring talents to fill positions arising from the needs that the company and its customers have in a rapidly expanding market. The institutions linked to the company's scholarship program publish the positions, and the interested students carry out the application process, going through tests and interviews until they are selected.

"Through gaming, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and extended reality technologies, we create immersive digital solutions that connect people and businesses in unique experiences," explains Alexis Rockenbach, CEO of Compass UOL. "With these new technologies, we boost the way our clients communicate with their consumers, fostering disruptive business transformations with innovative digital interactions that transcend the physical and the virtual."

Compass UOL's Innovation Studio dedicated to the development of these technologies is focused on the specialization of professionals to meet the needs and demands of the global market. The Gaming & XR Innovation Studio works in synergy with 17 other areas of the company to incorporate technology in the development of solutions for customers from all sectors.

To learn more, visit Compass.UOL Academy at www.compass.uol.

