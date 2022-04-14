Gotcha Covered opens new center in Central Austin, Texas

Leading window treatment franchise expands its foothold in Texas, providing locals with their familiar end-to-end window treatment consultations

AUSTIN, Texas, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered , a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, increases its presence in Texas with the opening of Gotcha Covered of Central Austin.

Claudia Carrillo, pictured, is the owner and operator of Gotcha Covered of Central Austin. (PRNewswire)

The new location is owned and operated by Claudia Carolina Carrillo. Focused on offering end-to-end consultative solutions, this business will provide the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners in Greater Austin, Dripping Springs, Driftwood, Buda and Manor while offering a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

"At Gotcha Covered, we take pride in creating memorable, first-class experiences for our clients through our signature, end-to-end consultative services," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "We are excited to bring Claudia into the Gotcha Covered family and are confident she will provide Central Austin and the surrounding areas with the same level of excellence expected by thousands of other homeowners around the country."

Carrillo started her career as an interior designer. Working internationally in Mexico at Cabo Development, she returned to the United States to continue putting her passion into practice at Five Elements Furniture and RH of Austin, Texas.

Carrillo soon came across Gotcha Covered via a franchise broker offering to help her expand her opportunities with her own business. After diving deeper into the company, its business model and the royalty structure, she knew this was the right move for her.

"I have worked a long time in interior design here in Austin and developed a strong eye for what our community both wants and needs to beautify their home interiors," Carrillo said. "Gotcha Covered seemed to fit this perfectly, and the more I learned about it the more I realized the Gotcha Covered franchise is went beyond my expectations. As a new business owner with independent knowledge in the window treatment niche, I have felt very supported in all aspects of getting started with my new business. The corporate team is very approachable, and the follow-up and execution has been exceptionally professional every step of the way. We are thrilled to be open for business!"

Concerning the overall goal for the new Gotcha Covered of Central Austin, Carrillo said she wants to serve her community and support her clients with meaningful and delightful window treatments they can enjoy for years to come.

"I want them to not only experience the transformation of their space, I want them to be surrounded by both its beauty and its purpose," Carrillo said.

Adding 27 new franchise locations in 2021, Gotcha Covered currently has over 130 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Gotcha Covered of Central Austin, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com/central-austin .

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 130 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

