Mesobis Launches First Line of Latin American Inspired Cannabis Gummies

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesobis , an artisan cannabis and lifestyle brand inspired by the celebration of Latin American culture, announces the launch of its debut line of Latin-flavored cannabis gummies. Starting today, Mesobis 'Gomitas' will roll out across California dispensaries with plans for expansion nationwide.

Born in LA with a Latin soul, Mesobis is on a mission to empower a new generation to embark on a journey to reconnect with their hybrid roots. The brand aims to translate defining moments from Latin American tradition into modern day culture through curated collections of authentic products, experiences, and content. As our world becomes increasingly diverse, Mesobis exists to both represent and serve the growing Latino community that identifies with a hybrid background and culture, in an industry that has historically ignored its intrinsic connection to cannabis.

"Despite the exponential growth of the cannabis industry in recent years, a gap remains in authentic and culturally relevant brands that resonate with diverse consumers," said Nelson Cury, Co-founder and CEO of Mesobis. "This is particularly true in California, where Latin Americans are the largest and fastest growing population. The launch of Mesobis represents a collective dream to see a brand that is a true representation of us, by us. Through Mesobis, we hope to inspire the industry to celebrate Latin America's rich culture, and empower everyone to be proud of where they come from."

Mesobis was founded by Nelson Cury and Santiago Cervantes, who are lifelong friends and creative visionaries that possess a deeply rooted passion for their shared Latin American culture and hybrid roots. Mesobis Gomitas are a true celebration of Latin culture and are available in three defining flavors that draw inspiration from cultural classics: Mango con Chile, Tamarindo con Chamoy, and Acai. The Gomitas are uniquely formulated using advanced nano molecular technology that ensures a fast-acting, even dosed experience every time. Each pack includes 10 bite-sized, pyramid-shaped Gomitas, infused with 10mg of THC per piece.

To bring the Gomitas to market, Mesobis partnered with top investors in innovation, entertainment and cannabis including Gron Ventures , The Activist Green Fund , Achari Ventures , and Gaingels . Additional brand advisors and equity holders include The Garden Society , and several other notable Latin American entrepreneurs and creatives.

At launch, Mesobis will also drop a line of uniquely designed streetwear. The apparel collection, which features hoodies, t-shirts, and more, combines the brand's love for Mesoamerican culture with modern day style and will be available for purchase nationwide on Mesobis.com .

Mesobis Gomitas are now available at select dispensaries across Los Angeles, with priority placement in Latin American and diverse-allied retailers. For more information on Mesobis and its retailers, please visit Mesobis.com/stockist , and follow the brand @Mesobis on social media.

ABOUT MESOBIS:

Mesobis is an artisan cannabis and lifestyle brand inspired by the celebration of Latin American culture. Founded by two Latinos with hybrid roots, Mesobis and its growing community of creatives share a vision for bringing Latin American culture to life through unique products, content, and experiences.The brand's mission is to promote and celebrate Latin America's rich culture, while also destigmatizing cannabis for generations to come. For more information, please visit Mesobis.com.

ABOUT THE ACTIVIST GREEN FUND:

The Activist Green Fund is a boutique investment fund focused on cannabinoid related consumer brands and technology companies. The Activist Green Fund offers early stage and growth capital with a particular focus on those companies that improve the consumer experience and positively impact the planet. For more information, contact info@activist.co.

