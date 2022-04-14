NBC ENVIRONMENT ACQUIRED BY ORKIN

ATLANTA, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL), best known for its subsidiary pest control brand, Orkin, finalized the acquisition of NBC Environment headquartered at Banham, Norfolk, UK in early April 2022.

With a £500 Prince's Trust grant, John Dickson, managing director, founded NBC Environment in 1993. Initially, the company centered around bird control using falcons, but it has since grown into a nationwide, full-range pest control servicing business employing over 100 staff. Bird and wildlife management consultancy, such as the recently finalized predator rat eradication feasibility study on the Channel Islands, still remains a specialist core activity.

Commenting on the sale, John Dickson said: "We have a great team at NBC Environment who are all passionate about what they do. Customers recognize this, and as a result we have performed very well in recent years, growing both revenue and profit to significant levels. Together we have achieved so much."

He added: "However, NBC is an ambitious company and capable of much more. I recognized this and felt it was time to find a platform from which the company could realize its true potential."

John continues: "I could see Orkin's ambitions, and most importantly their culture, are aligned with our own. Their commitment to staff has been demonstrated by their approach to Safeguard and the other UK pest control businesses they have recently acquired. It was therefore a relatively easy decision to decide to align NBC with this family of Orkin businesses. I am confident this is a positive move, not only for the staff at NBC, but also our loyal customers."

Matt Turek, division president of Orkin International stated: "The acquisition of NBC is our largest acquisition so far in the UK. To date, the companies we have acquired have been based in and around London and the Home Counties, but with the addition of NBC Environment, we are now delighted to be able to offer customers nationwide coverage. This represents a significant expansion of our activities in the UK."

"Both Orkin and NBC share a culture of exceptional customer service and we recognize that their bird and wildlife management activities are unique. We are delighted John and his team will remain with the company, and we look forward to learning and sharing best practices," concludes Matt.

Paul Giannamore and Franco Villanueva-Meyer of The Potomac Company represented and acted as exclusive financial advisors to NBC Environment in this transaction.

Continued expansion for Orkin in the UK

NBC is the latest addition to the growing number of Orkin companies in the UK. This began with the acquisition of Safeguard Pest Control in 2016. Since then the AMES Group, Kestrel Pest Control, Enviropest, Baroque Pest Services, the Guardian Group, Albany Environmental, Van Vynck Environmental and, most recently, IPM have all been added to the Safeguard/Orkin family of businesses.

About Rollins, Inc.

Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Northwest Exterminating, McCall Service, Trutech, Critter Control, Western Pest Services, Waltham Services, OPC Pest Services, The Industrial Fumigant Company, PermaTreat, Crane Pest Control, Missquito, Orkin Canada, Orkin Australia, Safeguard (UK), Aardwolf Pestkare (Singapore), and more, the Company and its franchises provide essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to more than two million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia from more than 700 locations.

