RentSpree Debuts Holistic Agent Tools to Streamline the Rental Process

Premier Tenant Screening Software Provider Expands Product Offerings to Support a Cohesive Rental Management for Real Estate Agents

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RentSpree , the industry's premier end-to-end rental management software provider, today announced the release of its brand new Agent Tools solution suite. The product offering includes Rental Client Manager (RCM), Agent Profiles and Listings. These tools provide an all-in-one offering for real estate agents that supports holistic rental management, from advertising and nurturing leads to closing deals using PropTech.

"The tools to thoughtfully and efficiently translate rental activity into future business have been absent in the often-overlooked rental segment," said RentSpree CEO Michael Lucarelli. "As a result, 87% of all new agents fail after five years since many lack the resources to succeed. Agent Tools was developed for new and experienced agents to be successful by enabling them to handle rentals professionally while providing value-add resources to clients over the long-term."

The newly dedicated platform helps agents manage leads through these key features:

Rental Client Manager — Rental Client Manager (RCM) leverages key milestones to help agents provide real estate guidance to clients. RCM automatically captures contacts from other RentSpree products, offers direct contact creation and supports CSV import, allowing agents of any experience level to supercharge their relationship management. — Rental Client Manager (RCM) leverages key milestones to help agents provide real estate guidance to clients. RCM automatically captures contacts from other RentSpree products, offers direct contact creation and supports CSV import, allowing agents of any experience level to supercharge their relationship management.

Agent Profiles — Agent Profiles creates a personalized space for agents looking to boost their brand. Agents can use their profile to promote their experience, feature their expertise and market their listings. These detailed public profiles are designed to be discovered through search engines and shared directly to open the door for new business opportunities by capturing leads at all points of the rental lifecycle. — Agent Profiles creates a personalized space for agents looking to boost their brand. Agents can use their profile to promote their experience, feature their expertise and market their listings. These detailed public profiles are designed to be discovered through search engines and shared directly to open the door for new business opportunities by capturing leads at all points of the rental lifecycle.

Listings — With listing pages, RentSpree empowers agents to market their properties with a best-in-class user experience that leverages RentSpree's industry-leading tenant screening product. With several approved MLS partnerships and many more on the horizon, it has never been easier for agents to create beautiful, effective property marketing and seamlessly screen tenants.

With these additions, RentSpree is equipping agents with the resources to streamline all rental processes for agents and generate new deals from existing leads. It also expands the brand's current offerings and ties back to its core competency of tenant screening.

"Having a service that supports client organization and management is essential to an agent's success," said Monica Pena, CEO of GMAR . "The Agent Tools solution is one of the best tools out there for any agent reaching for that next level on their real estate journey."

Agent Tools will be available to agents nationwide, but some of the most prominent partners of this platform include California Regional MLS , Lone Wolf Technologies , Bright MLS , First Multiple Listing Service , Realty ONE Group , Bridge MLS and Bridge Association of REALTORS .

For more information on RentSpree, visit rentspree.com .

About RentSpree Founded in 2016, RentSpree is an award-winning rental software known in all 50 states for its easy-to-use tenant screening process, renter management, partnership program and rental screening API. In just six years, RentSpree has grown its database by partnering with over 200 of the most trusted names in real estate and nearly a million agents, owners and renters across the country.

