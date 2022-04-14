springbig Announces Loyalty Integration With Greenline, Canada's Premier POS System

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- springbig , a leading provider of SaaS-based marketing solutions, consumer mobile app experiences, and omnichannel loyalty programs to the cannabis industry, today announced a new integration with Greenline POS , one of Canada's largest fully-compliant cannabis retail point-of-sale (POS) platforms. This integration provides springbig with real-time consumer and retail insights at checkout and will allow retailers using Greenline's services to seamlessly access springbig's customer loyalty features.

(PRNewsfoto/springbig) (PRNewswire)

Greenline POS is currently used by over 700 cannabis retailers in Canada, processing over $70M in sales each month. springbig rewards and offers can be redeemed by customers via Greenline's POS system for a streamlined, frictionless retail experience. Customers using Greenline will also be auto-populated to springbig's platform and conversely, customers using springbig will be auto-populated to Greenline for seamless integration.

"springbig's latest integration with Greenline underscores our dedication to improving and simplifying the cannabis shopping experience across North America," said Jeffrey Harris, CEO of springbig. "Through our integration with Greenline, customers can redeem rewards they've earned immediately at checkout and won't miss out on any opportunities for savings. We're impressed with the robust POS network Greenline has created, which has quickly become the gold standard in Canada, where we look forward to expanding our reach."

"At Greenline, our goal is to help cannabis retailers grow," says Albert Kim, CEO of Greenline. "We are highly aligned with springbig in that journey by helping retailers connect with new and existing customers to promote loyalty and increase sales. We're excited to add value to our retailers and develop this relationship further."

springbig was recently named South Florida Business Journal's #1 Fastest Growing Company, was ranked #9 on the 2022 Inc. Southeast Regionals Fastest-Growing Private Companies and was ranked #69 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list.

About springbig

springbig is a market-leading software platform providing customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the U.S. and Canada. springbig's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands, primarily through SMS marketing, as well as emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs, to support retailers' and brands' customer engagement and retention. springbig offers marketing automation solutions that provide for consistency of customer communication, thereby driving customer retention and retail foot traffic. Additionally, springbig's reporting and analytics offerings deliver valuable insights that clients utilize to better understand their customer base, purchasing habits and trends. On November 9, 2021, springbig announced that it entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: TCAC) ("TCAC"). The business combination is expected to close in the first half of 2022, subject to the approval of TCAC's shareholders, the filed Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement") being declared effective by the SEC, and other customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Upon closing of the business combination, the combined company will operate under the springbig name and is expected to remain listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market, under the new symbol "SBIG." For more information, visit https://springbig.com/ .

About Greenline

Greenline is a compliant and scalable Canadian cannabis retail infrastructure provider, powering licensed cannabis retail operations across Canada with everything from in-store point-of-sale to online e-commerce with a strong marketplace of app integrations. Learn more at https://getgreenline.co .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE springbig