The 12,000 square foot flagship location provides women with a personalized, integrated approach to healthcare combined with innovative technology, and 5-star patient experience, all under one roof.

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As experts in female health, including gynecology, obstetrics, family planning, and fibroids, Viva Eve is pleased to announce the opening of their new game changing location in Midtown East, Manhattan. The office will serve as an OB/GYN and fibroid treatment center and continue to offer a whole new level of integrated and personalized care to the women of Manhattan and the greater tri-state area.

Viva Eve Expands with State-of-the-Art Women’s Health Practice in New Manhattan Flagship Location. (PRNewswire)

"This new location was designed to educate and empower women to take control of their healthcare needs," said Dr. James A. Gohar, CEO and ObGyn at Viva Eve . "With this additional office, our top-rated team of doctors will be able to better serve more women who are looking for a deeper understanding of their reproductive health, as well as those who experience fibroid symptoms such as excessive bleeding, severe menstrual cramps, and pelvic pain".

Viva Eve offers a comprehensive approach to women's health where they have access to a team of specialists all under one roof. This new Manhattan location provides patients with unique offerings such as a tea bar in the reception area, patient-regulated temperatures in each exam room, soundproof walls for privacy, and a concierge team to walk patients through every step of their healthcare journey. The new location also offers innovative 4D ultrasound technology so providers have a more accurate view of their patients' anatomy and better monitoring capabilities for pregnant patients.

"The more women know about their bodies and their health, the more confident they feel about making decisions regarding their daily lifestyle changes," said Nehal Farouky, Co-Founder and President of Viva Eve. "Our team seeks to educate patients and provide them with a warm and unprecedented safe space to receive personalized attention through a multidisciplinary team of experts."

For the more than 26 million women in the United States who struggle with the debilitating symptoms that accompany fibroids, Viva Eve's team of board-certified physicians and fibroid specialists will help guide patients through diagnosis and fibroid treatments and can offer both surgical and non-surgical options. The Fibroid Experts at Viva Eve perform UFE procedures in one of their own on-site operating rooms. Viva Eve patients can expect a state-of-the-art outpatient facility that is equipped with the latest equipment, and medical staff that is trained to provide the best level of care and personal attention to patients.

Viva Eve's Midtown East/Upper East location on Madison Avenue will serve countless women in the borough of Manhattan and the wider tri-state area. Centrally located on the corner of 59th Street and Madison Avenue, the office is easily accessible by public transportation via the 4,5,6, N, R, W, Q, and F trains.

Patients can go online to schedule their appointment at the new Manhattan location or make an appointment at the Forest Hills location. Viva Eve is proud to participate with most major insurance plans.

More About Viva Eve

Founded by Dr. James A. Gohar and Nehal Farouky, Viva Eve is a women's health and fibroids center in NYC born out of one simple belief: there has to be a better way to approach women's healthcare. A woman's healthcare journey that was once fragmented, disjointed and rushed with multiple visits to different specialists and offices, and a lack of education on her options were unfortunately all too common. Viva Eve wanted to change that with a healthcare center that offers women a holistic approach, combined with a welcoming and comforting environment and innovative technology, all under one roof.

