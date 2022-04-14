WAYNE COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT PROVIDES FREE HEALTHCARE FOR STUDENTS AND DEPENDENTS

Students and Their Families Will Have 24/7 Access to Medical and Behavioral Healthcare through SwiftMD

DETROIT, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Community college students in Wayne County, Michigan now have virtual access to healthcare included in their tuition. Wayne County Community College District (WCCCD) will be supplementing its campus support services and behavioral health services with a virtual healthcare platform called SwiftMD. The service is available now to students enrolled at any of the district's six campuses or online classes and their dependents.

SwiftMD is a state-of-the-art platform that provides virtual access to U.S. trained board-certified Physicians and master level therapists via computer, phone, and smart phone app. WCCCD students and their dependents can use the service for general medical care as well as behavioral health care. SwiftMD's virtual care options have been implemented to work in tandem with WCCCD's student support services to create a solid network of healthcare and wellness support for students and their families.

"We must eliminate all barriers to success for our students and access to healthcare is a challenge for many students and families," said WCCCD chancellor Dr. Curtis L. Ivery. "By supplementing our campus support services with SwiftMD's virtual visits, we will greatly expand access for students and their dependents, so they are not forced to choose between healthcare, including behavioral health care and their education."

"The missions of SwiftMD and community colleges are well-aligned with regard to providing high-quality resources that are accessible and affordable," said John Lawlor, SwiftMD's president and CEO. "We are proud to work with Chancellor Ivery to ensure that, regardless of where or when it is needed, Wayne County Community College District's students and their families have access to high-quality medical and behavioral health care."

SwiftMD's online medical appointments will allow students to eliminate costly urgent care visits to address general medical needs and are available around the clock. Through the SwiftMD platform, students will have access to U.S.-trained physicians, where they can book virtual appointments for non-emergency medical care, receive diagnoses, treatment options and prescriptions sent to their preferred pharmacy.

About SwiftMD

SwiftMD is a leading medical and behavioral health platform of choice for providers and patients. The platform provides a quick and easy way for patients and caregivers to connect with physicians for non-emergency medical care. Unlike other providers, SwiftMD offers a platform with access to the highest utilization, exclusive physicians and an ROI guarantee. To learn more, visit www.swiftmd.com.

About Wayne County Community College District

WCCCD, one of the largest urban community colleges in Michigan, is a multi-campus district with six campus locations and specialty campuses, including the Mary Ellen Stempfle University Center, the Heinz C. Prechter Educational and Performing Arts Center, the Michigan Institute for Public Safety Education (MIPSE), the Curtis L. Ivery Health and Wellness Education Center, and the Outdoor Careers Training Center. The District serves nearly 70,000 students annually across 32 cities and townships, and more than 500 square miles. WCCCD is committed to the continued development of new programs, workforce transformation, hosting community-based training sessions, and improving student facilities and services. www.wcccd.edu.

